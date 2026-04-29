AP SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 11 AM; Full Guide To Check Class 10 Scores Quickly

AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, is ready to announce the AP SSC Result 2026 today at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online using their hall ticket number on the official websites.

This year, more than 6.4 lakh students took the AP SSC exams. This year's results are highly anticipated, particularly for district-wise performance and top scorers, after last year's 81.14% pass rate.

AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check AP SSC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in,

manabadi.co.in

AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online

To download your result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select "AP SSC Results 2026."

Step 3: Type the number on your hall pass.

Step 4: Enter the security code or captcha

Step 5: Select "Submit."

Step 6: Get the memo about provisional marks.

AP SSC Results 2026: Steps to check results via Digilocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker website or app.

Step 2: Use your registered cellphone number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Proceed to the "Documents" or "Education" section.

Step 4: Choose the 2026 Andhra Pradesh SSC Results.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information together with the student's roll number.

Step 6: The digital marks memo for the AP SSC will be shown.

Step 7: For official usage, download or save it.

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via WhatsApp

Step 1: Make use of the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service provided by the Andhra Pradesh government

Step 2: Text "Hello" to 9552300009

Step 3: Adhere to the chatbot's directions

Step 4: Go to the section on education services.

Step 5: Enter the necessary information

Step 6: See your outcome

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via SMS

Step 1: Launch your phone's SMS app

Step 2: Enter SSC Roll Number

Step 3: Forward it to 56300 or 55352.

Step 4: After the outcome is made public, it will be delivered to your phone.

AP SSC Results 2026: Details mentioned on marksheets

After downloading the AP SSC Result 2026, students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the marks memo. These include the student’s name, hall ticket number, overall GPA, subject-wise marks, grade points, pass or fail status, and school details. In case of any discrepancy or error, students must immediately contact their school authorities for correction.