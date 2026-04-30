AP SSC Result 2026: Girls Outshine Boys As Pass Percentage Rises To 87.90%

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AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the results for Class 10 (SSC) in 2026 on Thursday, giving thousands of students across Andhra Pradesh a reason to rejoice. Results are now available online, showing an impressive increase in academic performances this time around, led again by girls.

AP SSC Result 2026: Girls lead the charts

This year, the overall pass percentage has climbed to 85.25%, marking a jump from 81.14% last year.

While girls scored a pass percentage of 87.90%, the boys’ pass percentage stood at 82.68%.

The enhanced performance is attributed to the dedication of schools, teachers, and parents, alongside improved systems of academic assistance in the state.

AP SSC Result 2026: Government schools show remarkable progress

Another most inspiring developments during this year is that seen in government-run schools. The passing rate for students in these institutions increased to 78.39%, which was 72.8% last year.

AP SSC Result 2026: Multiple ways to check results

There are several channels you can use to obtain your results:

- Official Website: results.bse.ap.gov.in

- WhatsApp chatbot “Mana Mitra” (Message Hi to 9552300009)

- LEAP App

- Marksheet through DigiLocker App



Furthermore, you can also view the results through respective school headmasters’ login IDs.