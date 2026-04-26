AP SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At bse.ap.gov.in; Know How To Check Via WhatsApp & SMS

AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to announce the AP SSC Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online using their hall ticket number on the official websites.

The board has clarified that earlier claims about the result being released on April 25 were false. It has also warned against spreading misinformation and advised students to rely only on official updates.

This year, more than 6.4 lakh students took the AP SSC exams. This year's results are highly anticipated, particularly for district-wise performance and top scorers, after last year's 81.14% pass rate.

AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check AP SSC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in,

manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online

Follow these steps to download your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “AP SSC Results 2026."

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number

Step 4: Fill in the captcha/security code

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the provisional marks memo

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via WhatsApp

Step 1: Use the Andhra Pradesh government’s Mana Mitra WhatsApp service

Step 2: Send “Hi” to 9552300009

Step 3: Follow the chatbot's instructions

Step 4: Navigate to the Education Services section

Step 5: Enter required details

Step 6: View your result

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone

Step 2: Type: SSC <space> Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to 55352 or 56300

Step 4: The result will be sent to your phone once released

AP SSC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on AP SSC Marks Memo

After downloading the result, students should verify the following:

Student’s name

Hall ticket number

Overall GPA

Subject-wise marks

Grade points

Pass/Fail status

School details

In case of discrepancies, students must contact their school authorities immediately.