AP SSC Result 2026 Expected Soon At bse.ap.gov.in; Know How To Check Via WhatsApp & SMS

AP SSC Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh, is expected to announce the AP SSC Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online using their hall ticket number on the official websites.
The board has clarified that earlier claims about the result being released on April 25 were false. It has also warned against spreading misinformation and advised students to rely only on official updates.
This year, more than 6.4 lakh students took the AP SSC exams. This year's results are highly anticipated, particularly for district-wise performance and top scorers, after last year's 81.14% pass rate.
AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check AP SSC Result 2026
Students can check their results on the following platforms:
bse.ap.gov.in
results.bse.ap.gov.in
examresults.ap.nic.in,
manabadi.co.in.
AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online
Follow these steps to download your result:
Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “AP SSC Results 2026."
Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number
Step 4: Fill in the captcha/security code
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Download the provisional marks memo
AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via WhatsApp
Step 1: Use the Andhra Pradesh government’s Mana Mitra WhatsApp service
Step 2: Send “Hi” to 9552300009
Step 3: Follow the chatbot's instructions
Step 4: Navigate to the Education Services section
Step 5: Enter required details
Step 6: View your result
AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via SMS
Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone
Step 2: Type: SSC <space> Roll Number
Step 3: Send it to 55352 or 56300
Step 4: The result will be sent to your phone once released
AP SSC Result 2026: Details Mentioned on AP SSC Marks Memo
After downloading the result, students should verify the following:
Student’s name
Hall ticket number
Overall GPA
Subject-wise marks
Grade points
Pass/Fail status
School details
In case of discrepancies, students must contact their school authorities immediately.