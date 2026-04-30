AP SSC Result 2026 Declared At bse.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP SSC Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the AP SSC Result 2026 today. Using their hall ticket number on the official websites, students who took the Class 10 board exams will be able to view their results online. Over 6.4 lakh kids sat the AP SSC exams this year.

Direct link to check the result

:rotating_light: SSC Public Examinations, March 2026 Results are now live :rotating_light:

Students can access their results through:

• Official Portal: https://t.co/jyZPaxr5Q9

• Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance): Send “Hi” to 9552300009

• LEAP Mobile Application

• DigiLocker

Results are also available… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 30, 2026

AP SSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check AP SSC Result 2026

Students can check their results on the following platforms:

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

examresults.ap.nic.in,

manabadi.co.in

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via WhatsApp

Step 1: Use the Andhra Pradesh government's Mana Mitra WhatsApp service

Step 2: Send 9552300009 a "Hello" text.

Step 3: Follow the chatbot's instructions

Step 4: Proceed to the education services section.

Step 5: Enter the required data

Step 6: View your results

AP SSC Results 2026: How To Check via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your phone.

Step 2: Type in the SSC Roll Number

Step 3: Send it to either 55352 or 56300.

Step 4: The results will be sent to your phone once they are made public.

AP SSC Result 2026: How to Check AP SSC Result 2026 Online

Take these actions to download your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Choose "AP SSC Results 2026."

Step 3: Enter the hall pass number.

Step 4: Input the captcha or security code.

Step 5: Click "Submit."

Step 6: Obtain the document regarding provisional marks.

AP SSC Results 2026: Steps to check results via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or website.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Go to the "Education" or "Documents" area.

Step 4: Select the Andhra Pradesh SSC Results for 2026.

Step 5: Enter the student's roll number along with the required details.

Step 6: The AP SSC digital marks note will be displayed.

Step 7: Download or save it for official use.

AP SSC Results 2026: Details mentioned on marksheets

Students should carefully check all the information on the marks memo after getting the AP SSC Result 2026. The student's name, hall pass number, overall GPA, subject-specific grades, grade points, pass or fail status, and school information are all included. Students are required to notify their school authorities right away if there is any disparity or inaccuracy so that it can be corrected.