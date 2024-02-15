AP SET 2024 Online Registration Now Open At Andhra University

The AP State Eligibility Test, or AP SET 2024, online registration is now open at Andhra University Visakhapatnam. The university administers the test in order to choose lecturers and assistant professors for the state's degree institutions and universities. Those who wish to participate in the hiring campaign must submit an online application. The age requirement for participating in AP SET has not been defined. The deadline for applications is March 6, 2024.



The exam is scheduled for April 28 and the AP SET 2024 admit card will be sent out on April 19, per the official timetable. The two papers in the AP SET 2024 test are administered over the course of an hour.

Application Fees

The official announcement states that applicants in the general and EWS categories will be required to pay an exam fee of Rs 1200. To register for the exam, individuals in the BC category must pay Rs 1000, and those in the SC, ST, PWD, and transgender categories must pay Rs 700. In addition to the exam fees, candidates must pay convenience charges.

Read Also UP Board To Conduct Missed Intermediate Practical Exams On Feb 16

How to apply?

Applications for the exam are available on the official websites at andhrauniversity.edu.in and apset.net.in for those who meet the requirements.

Visit apset.net.in, the official AP SET 2024 website.

Navigate to the homepage and look for the registration link.

Proceed and click the link for registration.

Register so that you can continue with the processing.

Provide accurate information when completing the form.

Please upload all the specified files on the form and submit the application fee online before submitting the form once the process is complete.

Print the acknowledgement paper for AP SET 2024 for your records.