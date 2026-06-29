AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026 Begins At polycet.ap.gov.in; Apply By July 3

AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026: The AP POLYCET web options entry is being conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Higher Education at polycet.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have been registered and verified can finish the option entry process by using their date of birth and hall ticket number. Students can use this to complete their college and branch selections for admission. Candidates have until July 3 to submit their selections.

Direct to apply for web options entry

AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026: Important dates

Web Option Entry: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Option Editing Window: July 4, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: July 6, 2026

Reporting to Allotted College: July 7 to July 10, 2026

AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026: Steps for web options entry

To finish the choice entering process, candidates can do the following:

Step 1: Go to the official website for AP POLYCET counselling, polycet.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the "Candidate Login" option.

Step 3: Enter the necessary login information to log in.

Step 4: Examine the list of colleges and diploma branches that are open.

Step 5: Decide the courses and colleges you want to attend.

Step 6: Sort the options according to preference.

Step 7: Save the choices you've typed.

Step 8: Before the deadline, submit and lock the final selections.

Step 9: For reference, download or print the option entry slip.

Direct to apply for web options entry

AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026: Seat allotment process

After taking into account every option provided by the candidates in the web option entry, the authorities will release the AP Polycet seat allotment. By logging into portals, students can verify their seat assignments. Candidates who have been assigned seats for the AP Polycet can obtain their seat allocation by paying a cost of around Rs. 800.

AP POLYCET Web Options Entry 2026: Round 2 counselling schedule (Tentative)

Round 2 Web Option Entry: July 2026

Option Editing Window: July 2026

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 2026

Reporting to Allotted College: July 2026

For more information candidates are advised to keep check the official website.