AP POLYCET Result 2026 Announced; Girls Lead With 93.57% Pass Percentage

AP POLYCET Results 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now access their scorecards online. The results will be available in the form of a rank card on the official website: polycetap.ap.gov.in.
As per Lokesh Nara, this year a record 177,581 candidates registered and 163,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 148,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%. Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 93.57%.
AP POLYCET Results 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Data
Record Participation
Registered candidates: 1,77,581
Appeared candidates: 1,63,008
Highest participation recorded
Overall Performance
Qualified candidates: 1,48,950
Pass percentage: 91.37%
Girls Outshine Boys
Girls’ pass percentage: 93.57%
Highlights strong progress in women’s empowerment in technical education
Top Performing Districts
Alluri Sitharama Raju: 99.11%
Polavaram: 95.46%
Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.45%
AP POLYCET Results 2026: How to check AP POLYCET Results 2026?
The rank cards are available exclusively in online mode. SBTET will not send physical copies via post, email, or courier. Follow this step-by-step guide to download your result:
Step 1. Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.
Step 2. Click on the “POLYCET Rank Card 2026” tab on the homepage.
Step 3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the designated field.
Step 4. Click “Submit” to view your rank card.
Step 5. Verify all details, then download and save the PDF.
Step 6. Take a clear printout for counseling and admission purposes.
AP POLYCET Results 2026: Details Mentioned on AP POLYCET Rank Card 2026
After downloading the rank card, students should carefully review the following details:
Candidate's full name
AP POLYCET 2026 registration number
Date Of Birth (DOB)
Category: SC/ST/OBC/General
Stream appeared for
Test Admission Numbers (TAT)
Total marks obtained.
Subject-based scores
Final ranking secured in the state.Qualified candidates must complete the AP POLYCET 2026 counseling process.
Qualified candidates must participate in the AP POLYCET 2026 counseling process.