AP POLYCET Result 2026 Announced; Girls Lead With 93.57% Pass Percentage

AP POLYCET Results 2026: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has declared the AP POLYCET 2026 results today, May 5, on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now access their scorecards online. The results will be available in the form of a rank card on the official website: polycetap.ap.gov.in.

As per Lokesh Nara, this year a record 177,581 candidates registered and 163,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 148,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%. Girls have outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 93.57%.

Direct Link To Check Results

🔊 AP POLYCET–2026 Results Announced! 📢

This year, a record 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.



👏 Delighted… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 5, 2026

AP POLYCET Results 2026: Overall Pass Percentage Data

Record Participation

Registered candidates: 1,77,581

Appeared candidates: 1,63,008

Highest participation recorded

Overall Performance

Qualified candidates: 1,48,950

Pass percentage: 91.37%

Girls Outshine Boys

Girls’ pass percentage: 93.57%

Highlights strong progress in women’s empowerment in technical education

Top Performing Districts

Alluri Sitharama Raju: 99.11%

Polavaram: 95.46%

Parvathipuram Manyam: 93.45%

AP POLYCET Results 2026: How to check AP POLYCET Results 2026?

The rank cards are available exclusively in online mode. SBTET will not send physical copies via post, email, or courier. Follow this step-by-step guide to download your result:

Step 1. Visit the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the “POLYCET Rank Card 2026” tab on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the designated field.

Step 4. Click “Submit” to view your rank card.

Step 5. Verify all details, then download and save the PDF.

Step 6. Take a clear printout for counseling and admission purposes.

AP POLYCET Results 2026: Details Mentioned on AP POLYCET Rank Card 2026

After downloading the rank card, students should carefully review the following details:

Candidate's full name

AP POLYCET 2026 registration number

Date Of Birth (DOB)

Category: SC/ST/OBC/General

Stream appeared for

Test Admission Numbers (TAT)

Total marks obtained.

Subject-based scores

Final ranking secured in the state.Qualified candidates must complete the AP POLYCET 2026 counseling process.

Qualified candidates must participate in the AP POLYCET 2026 counseling process.