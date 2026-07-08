AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At polycet.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2026 round 1 seat allotment result has been made public by the Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education on the official counseling website, polycet.ap.gov.in. Candidates who took part in the counseling process can use their login information to view their allotment status.

It is recommended that candidates download the AP POLYCET seat allotment order and finish self-reporting at the designated institution by July 11.

Based on candidate ranks, web options submitted during counseling, reservation requirements, and seat availability in participating polytechnic colleges throughout the state, the AP POLYCET round 1 seat allotment 2026 has been prepared.

Direct link to check the result

AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the seat allotment result

To view the AP POLYCET seat allocation results, candidates can take the following actions:

Step 1: Go to polycet.ap.gov.in, the official AP POLYCET website.

Step 2: On the home page, select the "AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment result" link.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your password and hall pass number.

Step 4: Send in the information

Step 5: The screen will display the AP POLYCET seat allocation result for 2026.

Step 6: For future reference, download and print the allotment order.

Note: While those looking for better options may take part in later rounds of AP POLYCET counseling 2026, subject to eligibility and seat availability, candidates who are happy with their assigned seats can move forward with admission procedures.

AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Details mentioned on the seat allotment result

The AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment letter will include important details such as the candidate's name, hall ticket number, AP POLYCET 2026 score, category details, the allotted college, the diploma branch assigned, reporting instructions, fee payment details, and admission guidelines. As per the counselling schedule, candidates must report to their allotted colleges within the stipulated deadline along with the required original documents and proof of admission fee payment. Failure to complete the reporting process within the prescribed time may lead to the cancellation of the allotted seat.

AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?

After the AP POLYCET round 1 admissions process is finished, the DTE, Andhra Pradesh, is anticipated to hold additional counseling sessions for open seats. For updates on reporting dates, upcoming counseling rounds, and admission requirements, candidates are urged to frequently check the official website.