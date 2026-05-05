AP POLYCET 2026 Results Out At polycetap.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here

AP POLYCET 2026 Results: The AP POLYCET 2026 results were made public today, May 5, by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh. Scorecards for candidates who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test are now available online.

On the official website, polycetap.ap.gov.in, the results are accessible as a rank card. For students applying to different polytechnic courses in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026–2027, this announcement represents a significant step.

Direct Link To Check

🔊 AP POLYCET–2026 Results Announced! 📢

This year, a record 1,77,581 candidates registered and 1,63,008 appeared for the examination held on 25.04.2026 — the highest participation ever. Of these, 1,48,950 have qualified, with an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.



👏 Delighted… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) May 5, 2026

AP POLYCET 2026 Results: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to polycetap.ap.gov.in, the official AP POLYCET website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "POLYCET Rank Card 2026" tab.

Step 3: Fill in the appropriate field with your Hall Ticket Number.

Step 4: To view your rank card, click "Submit."

Step 5: Download and save the PDF after confirming all the information.

Step 6: Take a clear printout for admissions and counseling.

AP POLYCET 2026 Results: Details mentioned on scorecard

Students should carefully review the following information after downloading the rank card:

The full name of the candidate

Registration number for AP POLYCET 2026

Birthdate (DOB)

(SC/ST/OBC/General) category

Stream showed up for

Test Admission Number (TAT)

Total points earned

Subject-specific scores

The state's final rank

The AP POLYCET 2026 counseling process is required of qualified applicants