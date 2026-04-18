AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket Out At polycetap.ap.gov.in; Exam On April 25, Results Expected By May 10

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The AP POLYCET 2026 hall ticket download link is available on the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh's official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in . Candidates can use their login information, such as their mobile number, date of birth, and admit card number, to download their AP POLYCET 2026 hall pass.

The AP POLYCET 2026 results are anticipated to be announced on May 10, according to many media reports. Candidates who meet the requirements must show up for therapy sessions by the end of May or early June.

Direct link to print the hall ticket

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Details

Date: April 25, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM (Single shift)

Mode: OMR-based (pen-and-paper)

Purpose: Admission to engineering and non-engineering diploma programmes

Institutes: Polytechnic colleges across the state

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Steps to download admit card

By following the instructions below, candidates can obtain their AP POLYCET hall pass for 2026:

Step 1: Visit polycetap.ap.gov.in , the official website.

Step 2: Click the "Print hall ticket" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh window will appear.

Step 4: Enter your mobile number, date of birth, and hall pass number to log in.

Step 5: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 6: The 2026 AP POLYCET hall pass will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Verify your information and obtain the admission card.

Direct link to print the hall ticket

AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Candidate’s admit card number

Photograph of the candidate

Candidate’s signature

Exam centre details (venue and location)

AP POLYCET 2026: Exam Pattern

Total of 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Subjects covered: Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry

Each question carries one mark

No negative marking for incorrect answers