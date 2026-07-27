AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out At polycetap.ap.gov.in; Candidates Must Complete Admission By July 29

AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out: The AP POLYCET 2026 final phase (Round 2) seat allotment results were issued on July 26, 2026. Through the official AP POLYCET counselling page, candidates who took part in the final web choices procedure can now download their allotment orders.

On May 5, 2026, the results of the AP POLYCET 2026 test were released by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can use their hall ticket numbers to access their rank cards online. The last stage of counselling is the final phase allotment process, and chosen applicants must finish the requirements for admission by the deadline.

AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out: Final phase seat allotment schedule

Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: July 26, 2026 - Completed

Online Self-Reporting: July 27 to July 29, 2026 - Open

Physical Reporting at Allotted College: July 27 to July 29, 2026 - Open

Commencement of Classes: July 27, 2026 - Started

Important: Candidates allotted seats in the final phase must complete both online self-reporting and physical reporting at their allotted colleges by July 29, 2026. Failure to complete the required admission formalities within the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out: Steps to download allotment order

By going to the official counselling website, candidates can view their final phase allotment results. The necessary actions consist of:

Step 1: Go to the AP POLYCET counselling website.

Step 2: Click the link labelled "Final Phase AP POLYCET 2026 Seat Allotment."

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, and hall pass number.

Step 4: Examine the allocation outcome.

Step 5: For admission purposes, download and keep the allotment order.

When reporting to the designated polytechnic college, candidates should bring the allotment order, original credentials, and photocopies.

AP POLYCET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out: Post-allotment admission process

Complete online self-reporting: Log in to the counselling portal and complete the online self-reporting process.

Download the allotment order: Download and keep a copy of the seat allotment order for the admission process.

Gather required documents: Prepare all necessary documents and certificates required for verification.

Pay the admission fee: Pay the prescribed admission fee, if applicable, to complete the joining formalities.

Report to the allotted college: Visit the designated institution for physical reporting and in-person document verification.

Complete the process by July 29, 2026: Ensure that all online and physical admission formalities are completed before the deadline.