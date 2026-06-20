AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Begins June 24; Seat Allotment On July 6; Classes Start July 7

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh (AP SBTET), has announced the counselling schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 for admission to diploma courses. Eligible candidates can register for the counselling process through the official website, polycet.ap.gov.in, from June 24 to June 30, 2026.

Candidates who qualified in AP POLYCET 2026 must complete the registration process, pay the prescribed counselling fee, and undergo certificate verification. The AP POLYCET 2026 result was declared on May 5.

For counselling registration, candidates belonging to the OC and BC categories are required to pay a fee of ₹700, while SC and ST candidates must pay ₹250. The fee can be paid online through net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

AP POLYCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

Registration, fee payment, and online certificate verification: June 24 to June 30, 2026

Certificate verification at Help Line Centres (HLCs): June 25 to July 1, 2026

Entry of web options: June 29 to July 3, 2026

Change of web options: July 4, 2026

Seat allotment result: July 6, 2026

Self-reporting at allotted colleges: July 7 to July 10, 2026

Commencement of classes: July 7, 2026

After registration, candidates' certificates will be verified online. Students whose verification is successfully completed online and who do not require any corrections need not visit a Help Line Centre (HLC). However, candidates applying under special categories, seeking corrections in their details, or those found ineligible for web option entry after online verification must visit the designated HLCs for certificate verification.

Following the verification process, candidates can exercise their web options for college and course preferences from June 29 to July 3. A one-day correction window will be available on July 4, allowing students to modify their choices. No changes will be permitted after this date.

The AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment result will be released on July 6. Candidates allotted seats must complete the self-reporting process and report to their respective colleges between July 7 and July 10 to confirm admission. Academic sessions for diploma courses will commence from July 7, 2026.