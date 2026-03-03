AP POLYCET 2026 Application Begins At polycetap.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Exam Pattern And Application Process

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, started the AP POLYCET registration 2026 on March 3, 2026. Applicants must finish the registration process and show up for the test in order to be admitted to the state's diploma programs. The website polycetap.ap.gov.in/Default.aspx now offers the AP POLYCET registration link. The application forms must be submitted by April 4, 2026. Both online and offline submission methods are available to applicants.
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Important dates
Registration Begins: March 3, 2026
Last Date to Submit Application Form: April 4, 2026
AP POLYCET 2026 Exam Date: April 25, 2026
Result Declaration: May 10, 2026
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed SSC / Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board.
Only eligible Class 10 qualified candidates can apply for admission to diploma programmes.
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Application fees
Late Registration Fee: ₹100 (applicable after the regular deadline)
Tatkal Fee: ₹300 (candidates can apply under Tatkal scheme till April 22, 2026)
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply via website
Step 1: Go to the AP POLYCET website.
Step 2: Select the 'online application' tab located at the top.
Step 3: Here, you can register using your mobile number if you're not an SSC candidate or your SSC hall ticket number if you're an AP SSC candidate.
Step 4: Pay the application cost and complete all the information.
Step 5: Submit and save the form for future referece.
AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply via offline way
Step 1: The AP POLYCET 2026 application form must be downloaded from polycetap.nic.in in order to be submitted offline.
Step 2: Complete all the information and send it to the closest assistance center.
Step 3: Additionally, applicants must attach their photo to the offline form.
AP POLYCET 2026: Exam Pattern
Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)
Total Questions: 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Marks: 120
Subject-wise Distribution
Mathematics: 60 questions
Physics: 30 questions
Chemistry: 30 questions
Syllabus Basis: Class 10 subjects
AP POLYCET 2026: Marking Scheme
+1 mark for each correct answer
No negative marking