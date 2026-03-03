AP POLYCET 2026 Application Begins At polycetap.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Exam Pattern And Application Process

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: The State Board of Technical Education & Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, started the AP POLYCET registration 2026 on March 3, 2026. Applicants must finish the registration process and show up for the test in order to be admitted to the state's diploma programs. The website polycetap.ap.gov.in/Default.aspx now offers the AP POLYCET registration link. The application forms must be submitted by April 4, 2026. Both online and offline submission methods are available to applicants.

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Important dates

Registration Begins: March 3, 2026

Last Date to Submit Application Form: April 4, 2026

AP POLYCET 2026 Exam Date: April 25, 2026

Result Declaration: May 10, 2026

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed SSC / Class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board.

Only eligible Class 10 qualified candidates can apply for admission to diploma programmes.

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Application fees

Late Registration Fee: ₹100 (applicable after the regular deadline)

Tatkal Fee: ₹300 (candidates can apply under Tatkal scheme till April 22, 2026)

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply via website

Step 1: Go to the AP POLYCET website.

Step 2: Select the 'online application' tab located at the top.

Step 3: Here, you can register using your mobile number if you're not an SSC candidate or your SSC hall ticket number if you're an AP SSC candidate.

Step 4: Pay the application cost and complete all the information.

Step 5: Submit and save the form for future referece.

Direct link to apply

AP POLYCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply via offline way

Step 1: The AP POLYCET 2026 application form must be downloaded from polycetap.nic.in in order to be submitted offline.

Step 2: Complete all the information and send it to the closest assistance center.

Step 3: Additionally, applicants must attach their photo to the offline form.

AP POLYCET 2026: Exam Pattern

Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-paper based)

Total Questions: 120 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

Total Marks: 120

Subject-wise Distribution

Mathematics: 60 questions

Physics: 30 questions

Chemistry: 30 questions

Syllabus Basis: Class 10 subjects

AP POLYCET 2026: Marking Scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer

No negative marking