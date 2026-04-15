AP PGECET 2026 Admit Card Released At cet.sche.ap.gov.in; Exam From April 28 To 30, Check Subject-Wise Schedule Here

AP PGECET 2026 Admit Card Released: The admit card for the AP PGECET 2026 has been made available online, and the candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website. The admit card along with the complete schedule has been made available by the authorities for the conduct of exams.

Candidates having their registration for the entrance exam should immediately download their hall ticket and check all details given on it.

AP PGECET 2026 Admit Card Released: Steps to Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Access the official website: cet.sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the “Download Hall Ticket” option

Step 3: Provide Registration Number, Hall Ticket Number of Qualifying Exam, Date of Birth, and Name of Exam Paper

Step 4: Hit the ‘Submit’ button

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the Hall Ticket

AP PGECET 2026: Examination date and time

The PGECET examination in Andhra Pradesh will be held from 28th to 30th April, 2026 in various centers in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

• Exam forenoon slot: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

• Exam afternoon slot: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

• Mode of examination: Computer based

• No. of questions: 120 MCQ questions

• No. of marks: 120 marks

• Penalty: No penalty

The examination acts as a qualifying test for admission to Post-Graduate Engineering/Pharmacy courses offered in various colleges of the state.

AP PGECET 2026 Admit Card Released: Subject-wise Schedule

April 28, 2026

Geo Engineering and Geo Informatics – Shift 1

Pharmacy – Shift 1

Computer Science and Information Technology – Shift 2

April 29, 2026

Civil Engineering – Shift 1

Electronics and Communication Engineering – Shift 1

Bio Technology – Shift 1

Mechanical Engineering – Shift 2

Electrical Engineering – Shift 2

Food Technology – Shift 2

April 30, 2026

Instrumentation Engineering – Shift 1

Metallurgy – Shift 1

Chemical Engineering – Shift 1

Nano Technology – Shift 2

Candidates should take their hall ticket and one identity proof along with them for the AP PGECET entrance test. Candidates should go through the admit card guidelines properly before going to the test venue.