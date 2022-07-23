AP PGECET 2022: Last date to raise objections on answer key extended; check details here

IStock images

The objection period for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) 2022 answer key has been extended by Sri Venkateswara University Tirupati. As of right now, candidates have till July 24 to file complaints regarding the AP PGECET 2022 preliminary answer key (upto 5 pm). Previously, the deadline for submitting an objection was July 23, 2022. On the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, candidates may register their complaints to the PGECET 2022 answer key.

Candidates must log in with their registration number, PGECCET hall ticket number, and mobile number in order to challenge the AP PGECET 2022 preliminary keys. Candidates will need to submit their objections online along with any necessary justifications in the format specified. The panel of topic specialists will confirm any challenges put forth by the candidates. Any challenges submitted after the deadline, without payment of a processing fee, or in any other way will not be considered by the expert committee.

Here's how to raise objection:

Select the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Select the link that reads, "Key Objections" Log in with registration number, PGECCET hall ticket number and mobile number. Submit question and answer challenges with appropriate representation. Pay the processing fee.

On July 18–20, the AP PGECET 2022 exam was given. Two shifts of the computer-based admission exam were conducted. The AP PGECET 2022 exam is being administered by Sri Venkateswara University on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council For Higher Education (APSCHE).