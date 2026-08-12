AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Without Late Fee Closes Today; Candidates Must Apply By 9 PM

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 |

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) will close the registration window for Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2026 without a late fee today, August 12, 2026. Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026 and are seeking admission under the Competent Authority Quota must complete the online counselling application process and upload the required certificates by 9 PM today.

Candidates can register for AP NEET UG Counselling 2026 through the official NTRUHS website, drntr.uhsap.in. Those who fail to complete the registration within the deadline will get another opportunity during the late-fee window, which will open on August 13 at 7 AM and close on August 14 at 1 PM.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Registration Dates

Last date for registration without late fee: August 12, 2026, up to 9 PM

Registration with late fee begins: August 13, 2026, at 7 AM

Last date for registration with late fee: August 14, 2026, by 1 PM

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Application Fee Details

The counselling registration fee for General and BC category candidates is ₹3,000, while SC and ST candidates need to pay ₹2,400.

Candidates applying during the late-fee period will have to pay an additional amount. The total fee will be ₹20,000 for OC/BC candidates and ₹22,400 for SC/ST candidates, excluding applicable bank charges.

AP NEET UG Counselling 2026: How To Apply For AP NEET UG Counselling 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official NTRUHS website at apuhs-ugadmissions.aptonline.in

Step 2: Open the AP NEET UG 2026 counselling or admission section.

Step 3: Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

Step 4: Note down the User ID sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required certificates.

Step 7: Pay the application and processing fee.

Step 8: Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

What Happens After AP NEET UG Counselling Registration?

After the registration process concludes, NTRUHS will verify the details and certificates submitted by candidates. The university will then release the provisional merit list, followed by the final merit position.

Further updates regarding the merit list and web counselling process will be announced on the official NTRUHS website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the portal and complete all counselling-related activities within the given deadlines.