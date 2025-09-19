 AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins At drntr.uhsap.in; Check Details Here
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration has started at drntr.uhsap.in for 50% state quota MD/MS seats. The last date to apply is September 25.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Online registration for the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling has begun at drntr.uhsap.in. The online counselling registration form is available to students who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) test and are applying for admission to 50% of the state quota reserved MD and MS seats in Andhra Pradesh.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Important details

Last date for registration: September 25, 2025

Registration fee range: ₹5,900 – ₹15,340 (varies by category)

VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Kerala Girl Saved By Group Of Men When Began Choking On Chewing Gum In Middle Of Road
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds
Note: Candidates must check the official website for category-wise fee details.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Required documents

NEET PG 2025 scorecard

Compulsory Rotatory Internship completion certificate (copy)

MBBS Original Degree/Provisional certificate (copy)

MBBS study certificate (copy)

Class 10 certificate (copy)

Class 12 certificate (copy)

Recent passport-size photograph of the candidate

Candidate’s signature (scanned/digital copy if applicable)

Valid ID proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, etc.)

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NEET PG counselling 2025.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Registration” link.

Step 3: Enter personal, academic, and NEET PG 2025 exam details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee online (amount varies by category).

Step 6: Review the entered details carefully before final submission.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

