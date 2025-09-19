AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins At drntr.uhsap.in; Check Details Here

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Online registration for the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG 2025 counselling has begun at drntr.uhsap.in. The online counselling registration form is available to students who have passed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) test and are applying for admission to 50% of the state quota reserved MD and MS seats in Andhra Pradesh.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Important details

Last date for registration: September 25, 2025

Registration fee range: ₹5,900 – ₹15,340 (varies by category)

Note: Candidates must check the official website for category-wise fee details.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Required documents

NEET PG 2025 scorecard

Compulsory Rotatory Internship completion certificate (copy)

MBBS Original Degree/Provisional certificate (copy)

MBBS study certificate (copy)

Class 10 certificate (copy)

Class 12 certificate (copy)

Recent passport-size photograph of the candidate

Candidate’s signature (scanned/digital copy if applicable)

Valid ID proof (Aadhar Card, PAN Card, etc.)

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NEET PG counselling 2025.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Registration” link.

Step 3: Enter personal, academic, and NEET PG 2025 exam details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the counselling registration fee online (amount varies by category).

Step 6: Review the entered details carefully before final submission.

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the registration form for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.