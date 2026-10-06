AP LAWCET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Check Phase 1 LLB, LLM Allotment, Counselling Dates & College Reporting Details | Representational Pic

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will release the LAWCET seat allotment results for phase 1 today, October 6, 2026. The AP LAWCET phase 1 seat allotment result 2026 is available online at cap.apcfss.in or cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for candidates interested in admission to 3-year LLB, 5-year LLB, and LLM programs. To download the AP LAWCET seat allotment result, they must enter their login information.

Between October 7 and 9, 2026, those assigned seats must report to their respective colleges. Candidates have to show up by these dates. A seat loss could result from late reporting. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates bring original documentation.

AP LAWCET Counselling Date 2026: Phase 1

The authority has released the complete schedule for AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling. Candidates can check the important dates and events below:

Phase 1 Counselling Registration: September 24 to September 29, 2026

Phase 1 Special Category Verification: September 28, 2026

Phase 1 Online Certificate Verification: September 25 to October 2, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Entry: September 29 to October 2, 2026

Phase 1 Web Option Change: October 3, 2026

Phase 1 Seat Allotment: October 6, 2026

Phase 1 College Reporting: October 7 to October 9, 2026

Candidates Advised To Follow Schedule

Candidates participating in AP LAWCET 2026 Phase 1 counselling should complete registration, certificate verification, web option entry, and other required activities within the specified deadlines. Those allotted seats must also complete the college reporting process between October 7 and October 9, 2026.

Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these instructions to download the AP LAWCET 2026 seat allotment order:

Step 1: Visit cap.apcfss.in, the official website.

Step 2: Access the homepage's candidate login area.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials you created when registering.

Step 4: Enter information to see the allotment status on the screen.

Step 5: Verify the assigned course and college.

Step 6: Save the allotment order after downloading it.

Documents Required For AP LAWCET Counselling 2026

Candidates appearing for the AP LAWCET 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready for verification:

AP LAWCET Rank Card: Candidates must carry their AP LAWCET 2026 rank card.

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket: The hall ticket issued for the entrance examination is required.

Qualifying Degree Marks Memo: Candidates should submit the marks memo of their qualifying degree.

Study Certificates: Study certificates must be provided as required during the verification process.

Transfer Certificate (TC): Candidates should keep their transfer certificate ready.

Caste Certificate: Candidates belonging to reserved categories must produce a valid caste certificate, if applicable.

Income Certificate: An income certificate should be submitted by candidates claiming benefits based on income eligibility, if applicable.

Passport-Size Photograph: Candidates should keep recent passport-size photographs ready for the counselling process.