AP LAWCET Result 2026 Declared At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Rank Card Download Link Active

AP LAWCET Result 2026: The APSCHE has released the AP LAWCET 2026 Result. The Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) was conducted in computer-based mode on May 4, 2026. Students who appeared for the AP LAWCET Exam will be able to check the AP LAWCET result on the official website.

The AP LAWCET rank card download link will be activated at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The AP LAWCET 2026 Final Answer Key will be published along with the result. Candidates must note that the AP LAWCET 2026 Rank Card will not be sent by post.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the rank card

AP LAWCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

These processes will allow candidates to download the AP LAWCET Result 2026:

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the "AP LAWCET Result 2026" tab.

Step 3: Type in your registration number and hall pass number.

Step 4: Press the submit button.

Step 5: The screen will display your AP LAWCET 2026 result.

Step 6: Print off a copy for your records.

AP LAWCET Result 2026: Passing marks

In order to be eligible for AP LAWCET 2026, candidates from the General and OBC categories must receive at least 42 points out of 120, according to the AP LAWCET 2026 Notification. There is no minimum qualifying score for SC/ST candidates. Eligibility for the AP LAWCET counselling and admission process for three-year and five-year LLB programs is determined by the qualifying scores.