AP LAWCET Registration 2026 Ends Tomorrow With ₹1000 Late Fee; Check Application Steps And Important Documents Here 

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will conclude the AP LAWCET 2026 registration with a late fee of Rs 1000 tomorrow, on March 28, 2026.

Students seeking admission to a 3-year or 5-year LLB program in Andhra Pradesh state can apply online by adding the mobile number and date of birth at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Interested and eligible students are suggested not to wait for AP LAWCET 2026 registration's last date and submit their forms at the earliest.

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AP LAWCET Registration 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹1000): March 28, 2026

Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹2000): March 31, 2026

Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹4000): April 3, 2026

Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹10,000): April 6, 2026

Correction window for submitted applications: April 8, 2026

Hall Ticket Download begins: April 20, 2026

Examination Date: May 4, 2026

Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 7, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 9, 2026

Result Declaration: May 18, 2026

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: How To Apply

Before applying for registration, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. Applicants can follow the steps below to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment Tab from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in all the details, such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and qualifying hall ticket number

Step 4: Select the programme applied for, choose the desired payment option and pay

Step 5: Make sure to take a note of the payment reference ID

Step 6: Next, know your payment status by clicking on the option.

Step 7: Next, fill out the application form by adding the personal details, income fo the parents, category, address details, educational details, photograph and signature, and save the form

Step 8: Next, click on the print application form tab and take a printout.

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: Important Documents

The following documents are required during the AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026:

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Class 10 examination

Income certificate and Aadhar Card

Date of Birth Proof and 10th-Grade Certificates

Passport-Size Photographs and Scanned Signature with a black pen on white paper

Reservation certificates, if any

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