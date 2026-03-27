AP LAWCET Registration 2026 Ends Tomorrow With ₹1000 Late Fee; Check Application Steps And Important Documents Here 

AP LAWCET Registration 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will conclude the AP LAWCET 2026 registration with a late fee of Rs 1000 tomorrow, on March 28, 2026.
Students seeking admission to a 3-year or 5-year LLB program in Andhra Pradesh state can apply online by adding the mobile number and date of birth at Interested and eligible students are suggested not to wait for AP LAWCET 2026 registration's last date and submit their forms at the earliest.
AP LAWCET Registration 2026: Important Dates
Candidates can check out the important dates below:
Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹1000): March 28, 2026
Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹2000): March 31, 2026
Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹4000): April 3, 2026
Last date to apply (Late Fee ₹10,000): April 6, 2026
Correction window for submitted applications: April 8, 2026
Hall Ticket Download begins: April 20, 2026
Examination Date: May 4, 2026
Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 7, 2026
Last date to raise objections: May 9, 2026
Result Declaration: May 18, 2026
AP LAWCET Registration 2026: How To Apply
Before applying for registration, candidates should review the eligibility requirements. Applicants can follow the steps below to apply:
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: Click on the Eligibility Criteria and Fee Payment Tab from the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in all the details, such as the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, email ID, and qualifying hall ticket number
Step 4: Select the programme applied for, choose the desired payment option and pay
Step 5: Make sure to take a note of the payment reference ID
Step 6: Next, know your payment status by clicking on the option.
Step 7: Next, fill out the application form by adding the personal details, income fo the parents, category, address details, educational details, photograph and signature, and save the form
Step 8: Next, click on the print application form tab and take a printout.
AP LAWCET Registration 2026: Important Documents
The following documents are required during the AP LAWCET & PGLCET Registration 2026:
Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Class 10 examination
Income certificate and Aadhar Card
Date of Birth Proof and 10th-Grade Certificates
Passport-Size Photographs and Scanned Signature with a black pen on white paper
Reservation certificates, if any