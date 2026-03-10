AP LAWCET 2026 Application Window Extended; Candidates Can Apply Till March 20 At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP LAWCET 2026 Registration: The AP LAWCET 2026 has extended the deadline for the AP LAWCET 2026 registration up to 20 March 2026. Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process can do so by adding their login credentials, such as the username and password.

In case of any issues, candidates can issue clarification at 0877-2284590 (10.00AM to 5.00PM) or via email at helpdeskaplawcet@apsche.org.

AP LAWCET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the AP LAWCET 2026:

Start of Application Process - February 2, 2026

Application Last Date - March 20, 2026

Last date for submission of Applications with Late Fee (Rs. 1000) - March 24, 2026

Last date for submission of Applications with Late Fee (Rs. 2000) - March 28, 2026

Last date for submission of Applications with Late Fee (Rs. 4000) - April 1st, 2026

Last date for submission of Applications with Late Fee (Rs. 10000) - April 6th, 2026

Correction of online application - April 8th, 2026

Hall Ticket Download - April 20, 2026

Examination Date - May 4, 2026

Preliminary Key Release - May 7, 2026

Last Date for receiving objections on Preliminary Key - May 9, 2026

Result Date - May 18, 2026

AP LAWCET 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the steps to apply for the AP LAWCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Fee Payment Link from the homepage (Pay the fee via debit card, credit card or net banking)

Step 3: Next, click on the applications by adding details such as personal, academic details, contact details and exam center of their choice

Step 4: Upload the required documents, such as a photograph and signature, as per the specifications asked.

Step 5: Submit the form and save the form for future use.

Direct Link Here To Apply

Candidates can can check the correction window notification here

AP LAWCET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

The application fees for the AP LAWCET 2026 registration can be checked below:

OC - Rs 900

BC - Rs 850

SC/ST - Rs 800