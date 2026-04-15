AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026 Applications To Begin From April 20; Check Last Date & Supplementary Exam Details

AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the dates for AP Inter recounting and reverification for both 1st-year and 2nd-year students.

Applications for BIEAP Inter recounting and reverification are available to those who are dissatisfied with their grades. The AP Inter application for recounting and reverification will open on April 20, 2026, per an official announcement. The deadline for finishing the AP Intermediate recounting and reverification is April 27, 2026. They have to send their applications and fees to the appropriate colleges.

AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026: Recounting and Reverification Dates

Students unsatisfied with marks can apply for Recounting (RC), where the marks will be re-totaled.

And Reverification (RV), where the Answer script will be rechecked, and a scanned copy will be provided

Application Dates: April 20 to April 27, 2026

Available for both 1st-year and 2nd-year students

Board confirms evaluation is already carefully done, but the recheck option is open

AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026: Supplementary Dates

Theory Exams (IPASE May 2026): May 21 to June 4, 2026

Timings:

Morning: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Afternoon: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Improvement Facility (1st Year Students): Only for students who passed all subjects in IPE March 2026

Improvement Facility (2nd Year Students): Must reappear for all subjects (including practicals) and Previous performance will be cancelled

Practical Exams: June 7 to June 11, 2026

Venue: District Headquarters only

Other Exams:

Ethics & Human Values: June 5, 2026

Environmental Education: June 6, 2026

AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026: Who Can Apply for Improvement?

1st Year Students: Can apply for improvement if they have passed all subjects

2nd Year Students: If any 2nd Year students who passed in the IPE March 2026 wish to improve their performance in any subject shall appear in all papers, including practical, by cancellation of their previous performance

AP Inter Recounting & Reverification 2026: Fee Payment Details

Dates: April 20 to April 27, 2026