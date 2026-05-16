AP Inter IPASE Hall Ticket 2026 For 1st & 2nd Year Students Released At bie.ap.gov.in; Supplementary Exams Begin May 21

AP Inter IPASE Hall Ticket 2026: The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) May 2026 exam hall passes were released today, May 16, by the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The AP Inter IPASE hall ticket 2026 must be downloaded from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, by students who have applied for the AP Inter supplemental exam 2026.

To download the AP Inter supplemental hall ticket 2026, students must enter their IPASE May 2026 roll number (or, for second-year students, their previous hall ticket number) and date of birth.

Direct link to check the result

AP Inter IPASE Hall Ticket 2026: Important date and time

AP Inter Supplementary Exam 2026 Dates: May 21 to June 4, 2026

Streams Covered: Science, Arts and Commerce

AP Inter Result 2026 Declaration Date: April 15, 2026

Exam Timings

Morning Session: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Evening Session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Important Reporting Timings

Students Must Reach Exam Centre By: 30 minutes before the exam

Seat Allotment Inside Hall: 15 minutes before the exam begin

Entry Deadline

No Entry After (Morning Shift): 9:00 AM

No Entry After (Evening Shift): 2:30 PM

AP Inter IPASE Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to download admit card

To download the 2026 AP intermediate hall ticket for extra examinations, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit the official AP Inter IPASE website and purchase an AP Gov 2026 hall pass.

Step 2: Select the link to "Download I.P.A.S.E Theory Hall Tickets May 2026."

Step 3: For second-year students, enter their prior hall pass number or IPASE May 2026 roll number.

Step 4: After that, select the "Download hall ticket" option.

Step 5: The Andhra Pradesh intermediate hall ticket for 2026 will be on display.

Step 6: Verify every detail on the admit card and save it for later use.

AP Inter IPASE Hall Ticket 2026: Pass percentage

The overall pass percentage for the AP Intermediate 2026 examinations stood at 77 per cent for 1st year students, while 81 per cent of students successfully cleared the 2nd year examinations this year.