AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At 10:31 AM; Nara Lokesh Confirms | Website: https://bie.ap.gov.in/#home

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: First and second year Andhra Pradesh Intermediate results will be made available on April 15 at 10:31 AM. The update was verified by Education Minister Nara Lokesh. For added convenience, students can view their results online or through the WhatsApp service.

He tweeted in X, "The wait ends tomorrow!

Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 results for 1st & 2nd year students will be out on April 15 from 10:31 AM onwards. All the best to every student! This is your moment. Go shine."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the result

The following official websites provide students with the AP Inter marks memo for download.

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bieap.apcfss.in

During periods of high traffic, AP Inter results may also be available through DigiLocker and SMS services.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can download their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official BIEAP website.

Step 2: Click the link for the AP Inter Result 2026.

Step 3: Choose either the first or second year.

Step 4: Enter your birthdate and hall pass number.

Step 5: Enter the information

Step 6: View and download the marks memo.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Mana Mitra

Step 1: Open whatsapp and create a new chat using the saved number

Step 2: In the message box, type "Hi" or "Results," then click "Send."

Step 3: The system will instantly display an automatic reply menu on your screen.

Step 4: Choose the "Education Services" section from the displayed options.

Step 5: Enter your date of birth and hall ticket number precisely when the chatbot requests your identity.

Step 6: A digital copy of your AP Inter 2026 Marks Memo will show up in the chat window as soon as you submit the correct information.

Step 7: Immediately download the Marks Memo to your phone or take a clear screenshot for later use.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via WhatsApp Messenger

Students are able to verify these steps:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone and send Hello to 9552300009

Step 2: Choose Your Educational Services

Select "Download Exam Results" (Intermediate).

Step 3: Enter the ticket number for the AP Intermediate Hall.

Step 4: The AP Inter Marks Memo 2026 will be sent out immediately.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number or Aadhaar information to log in.

Step 3: Locate the "Issued Documents" area.

Step 4: Choose the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP).

Step 5: Select "AP Intermediate 1st/2nd Year Marksheet 2026."

Step 6: Enter the necessary information and your hall pass number.

Step 7: View and save your grade report for later use.

For more information candidates are advised to checking the official website and the Free Press Journal.