AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026 To Be Out Today At 10:31 AM On bie.ap.gov.in; Check via Website, WhatsApp & DigiLocker | Website: https://bie.ap.gov.in/

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: The AP Inter first and second year results for 2026 will be announced by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, starting at 10:31 a.m. today. Students can access the AP Intermediate result 2026 on the official website while they wait for their Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) marks memo.

The official websites will activate the link to the AP Inter results. Students can use their hall ticket numbers to download their AP Intermediate marks memos online once they are made available. A press conference is anticipated to make the announcement, and information regarding district-specific performance data, toppers, and BIEAP Inter pass percentages will be disclosed.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the result

bie.ap.gov.in

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bieap.apcfss.in

AP Inter results may also be accessible via SMS and DigiLocker during times of high traffic.

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: How to view the results online

By following these instructions, students can download their results:

Step 1: Go to the BIEAP website.

Step 2: Click the AP Inter Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Select the first or second year.

Step 4: Enter your hall pass number and date of birth.

Step 5: Input the data

Step 6: Go to the marks memo and download it.

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: How to use WhatsApp Messenger to view the results

Students can confirm these actions:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your phone and text 9552300009 "Hello."

Select Your Educational Services in Step Two

Choose "Download Exam Results" (Intermediate).

Step 3: Enter the AP Intermediate Hall ticket number.

Step 4: The AP Inter Marks Memo 2026 will be distributed right away.

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: How to use Digilocker to view the results

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or launch the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your mobile number or Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Find the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 4: Select the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP).

Step 5: Choose "AP Intermediate 1st/2nd Year Marksheet 2026."

Step 6: Enter your hall pass number and the required information.

Step 7: Examine and store your grade report for future reference.

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: How to use Mana Mitra to verify the outcome

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp and use the number you saved to start a new chat.

Step 2: Type "Hi" or "Results" into the message box, then click "Send."

Step 3: An automatic reply menu will appear on your screen right away.

Step 4: From the options that appear, select the "Education Services" section.

Step 5: When the chatbot asks for your identity, enter your exact date of birth and hall pass number.

Step 6: As soon as you enter the correct data, a digital copy of your AP Inter 2026 Marks Memo will appear in the chat window.

Step 7: Take a clear screenshot for later use or download the Marks Memo to your phone right away.

AP Inter First and Second Year Results 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The AP Inter results 2026 marks memo will contain

Name

Roll number

Number on the hall ticket

Subject-specific grades

Total points

Grade

Status of qualification