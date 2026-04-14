AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Expected This Week; Check Scores On Website, WhatsApp, SMS & DigiLocker

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is anticipated to release the AP Inter results for first and second year students in 2026 shortly. According to current information, the AP Intermediate results should be released this week.

The official websites bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in allow students to view the BIEAP Inter results for 2026. They can also use the WhatsApp service to download their AP Inter marks note. This time, the exam took place between February 24 and March 23, 2026.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Alternative ways to check the result

Website - bie.ap.gov.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in

SMS

Digilocker

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result online

By following these instructions, students can also download their AP Intermediate marks notice on the official portal:

Step 1: Go to bie.ap.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the link for AP Inter Results 2026.

Step 3: Choose between the first and second years.

Step 4: Type your DOB and Hall Ticket Number.

Step 5: Provide information

Step 6: View and save the marks memo

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Mana Mitra, a WhatsApp chatbot, has been activated by BIEAP. Students are able to verify these steps:

Step 1: On your phone, open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Say hello to 9552300009.

Step 3: Choose Educational Services

Step 4: Select "Download Exam Results" (Intermediate).

Step 5: Type in your AP Intermediate Hall ticket number.

Step 6: The AP Inter Marks Memo 2026 will be sent out immediately.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result through Digilocker

Step 1: Visit the official website of DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number

Step 3: If you are a new user, click on Sign Up and create your account

Step 4: After logging in, go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section

Step 5: Click on the ‘Education’ category

Step 6: Select AP Board / BIEAP from the list

Step 7: Choose Intermediate 1st Year or 2nd Year Marksheet 2026

Step 8: Enter your hall ticket number and required details

Step 9: Click on ‘Get Document’

Step 10: Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 11: Download or save it for future use

For more information candidates are advised to keep checking the official website and the Free Press Journal.