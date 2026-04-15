AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026 Declared: 1st Year Pass Percentage At 77%, 2nd Year At 81%

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for both 1st- and 2nd-year students have been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh. The results were released on April 15 at 10:31 AM, as confirmed by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

The IPE Results 2026 have recorded the highest overall pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% of students passing in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year. These details have been shared on social media by Nara Lokesh. This marks a significant academic milestone and reflects steady improvement in student performance. The rise in results has been particularly notable in Government and Government-managed institutions, contributing strongly to the overall success rate.

Nara Lokesh stated that, "Glad to share that this year’s IPE results have achieved the highest pass percentage in the last 12 years, with 77% in the 1st year and 81% in the 2nd year—marking the second-highest performance in the last 12 years. The improvement has been particularly remarkable in Government and Government-managed institutions."

Direct Link To Check Results

Results for the Intermediate Public Examinations are now out.



Students can check their results online at https://t.co/UDtk11c781. Also, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009.



Glad to share that this year’s IPE results… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) April 15, 2026

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

1st Year Overall Pass Percentage 2026: 77%

2nd Year Overall Pass Percentage 2026: 81%

Highest overall performance in the last 12 years

GJC pass percentage: 54% (1st year), 68% (2nd year)

GJC 1st year: Highest in 12 years

GJC 2nd year: Second-highest in 12 years

The overall trend indicates a steady improvement in student performance over recent years.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: General Stream Performance

Girls

1st Year (2026): 81% (up from 75% in 2025)

2nd Year (2026): 85% (slight dip from 86% in 2025)

Boys

1st Year (2026): 72% (improved from 66% in 2025)

2nd Year (2026): 76% (declined from 80% in 2025)

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: Vocational Stream Performance

Girls

1st Year (2026): 71% (same as 2025)

2nd Year (2026): 83% (slightly lower than 84% in 2025)

Boys

1st Year (2026): 49% (down from 50% in 2025)

2nd Year (2026): 62% (declined from 67% in 2025)

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: GJC 1st Year Performance (Last 5 Years)

2025: 47%

2024: 38%

2023: 30%

2022: 23%

2020: 32%

The 1st-year results reflect a similar recovery trend, with consistent improvement observed over the past three years.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: GJC 2nd Year Performance (Last 5 Years)

2025: 69%

2024: 58%

2023: 39%

2022: 36%

2020: 41%

The data shows that after a dip post-COVID, pass percentages in Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) have risen significantly, especially in the last two years.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: How to Check the Result Online

Students can download their results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official BIEAP website.

Step 2: Open the link to the AP Inter Result 2026.

Step 3: Select either the first or second year.

Step 4: Enter your birthday and hall pass number.

Step 5: Enter the information.

Step 6: View and download the mark memo.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result using Mana Mitra

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and create a new chat with the saved number.

Step 2: Type "Hi" or "Results" into the message box, then click "Send."

Step 3: The system will instantly display an automatic reply menu on your screen.

Step 4: From the available options, select the "Education Services" section.

Step 5: When the chatbot asks for your identity, enter your exact date of birth and hall ticket number.

Step 6: Once you have submitted the correct information, a digital copy of your AP Inter 2026 Marks Memo will appear in the chat window.

Step 7: Immediately download the Marks Memo to your phone or take a clear screenshot for future reference.

AP Inter 1st & 2nd Year Results 2026: How to Check the Result via Digilocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker app or navigate to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar information.

Step 3: Locate the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 4: Select the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP).

Step 5: Choose "AP Intermediate 1st/2nd Year Marksheet 2026."

Step 6: Enter the necessary information, including your hall pass number.

Step 7: View and save your grade report for future reference.

AP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2026: How to Check the Result via WhatsApp Messenger

Students can verify the following steps:

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your phone and send Hello to 9552300009.

Step 2: Choose Your Educational Services.

Step 3: Select "Download Exam Results" (intermediate).

Step 4: Enter your ticket number for the AP Intermediate Hall.

Step 5: The AP Inter Marks Memo 2026 will be sent out immediately.

Candidates should check the official website and the Free Press Journal for more information.