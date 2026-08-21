AP ICET Counselling 2026 Schedule Out At cap.apcfss.in; Registration From August 24, Check Details Here

AP ICET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ICET 2026 counselling schedule for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in Andhra Pradesh. The detailed notification for web-based counselling has been issued, with the registration and payment of the processing fee set to begin on August 24, 2026.

Qualified and eligible AP ICET 2026 candidates can participate in the counselling process for seats available under the Convenor quota in universities and private colleges across Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates will have to complete registration, certificate verification and web-option entry within the prescribed deadlines. The official counselling portal is cap.apcfss.in.

Direct link to check the official notification

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Important dates

Candidates should keep track of the following dates:

Processing fee payment and registration: August 24 to August 31, 2026

Online certificate verification: August 25 to September 1, 2026

Web-option entry: August 27 to September 2, 2026

Change of web options: September 3, 2026

Seat allotment result: September 7, 2026

Self-joining and reporting at allotted college: September 8 to September 11, 2026

Classes begin: September 8, 2026

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should meet the admission requirements before registering for counselling.

Candidates must be Indian nationals.

They must satisfy the prescribed local/non-local status requirements of Andhra Pradesh.

For MBA and MCA admissions, candidates belonging to the OC category must have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in the qualifying degree or equivalent examination.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/BC categories must have secured at least 45% aggregate marks.

For MBA, candidates must have completed a minimum three-year degree from a recognised university.

For MCA, candidates must have passed a graduation degree of at least three years' duration, such as BE/BTech, BSc, BCom, BA, BCA or B.Voc. Mathematics at the Intermediate/10+2 or graduation level is preferred as prescribed.

Degrees obtained through distance mode must have recognition from the relevant UGC, AICTE and DEC/DEB joint framework.

Merely appearing for AP ICET 2026 and obtaining a rank does not automatically guarantee admission. Candidates must satisfy all admission conditions.

Local and non-local reservation

As per the counselling notification, 85% of seats in each course are reserved for local candidates of Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 15% are unreserved for eligible local and non-local candidates.

The notification also lays down conditions for determining local status, including prescribed periods of residence in Andhra Pradesh and certain conditions relating to parents' employment and residence.

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Fee

Candidates have to pay the processing fee online through the counselling portal.

OC/BC candidates: Rs 1,250

SC/ST candidates: Rs 650

Payment modes: Credit card, debit card, net banking and UPI

The fee can be paid by candidates from rank 1 to the last rank between August 24 and August 31.

If a payment fails but the amount is debited from the candidate's account, the authorities have stated that the failed transaction amount will be refunded to the respective account within seven working days, subject to the applicable process.

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Documents required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready before beginning the counselling process:

AP ICET 2026 rank card

AP ICET 2026 hall ticket

SSC or equivalent marks memo

Intermediate or equivalent marks memo

Intermediate bridge course certificate, where applicable

Degree consolidated marks memo

Degree Original Degree (OD) or provisional certificate

Study certificates from Class 10/Intermediate to degree, as applicable

Caste certificate, if applicable

Minority certificate, if applicable

Transfer Certificate (TC)

EWS certificate valid for 2026-27, where applicable

AP residence certificate for candidates who studied privately, where applicable

Parents' 10-year AP residence certificate for eligible non-local candidates

Income certificate for candidates claiming tuition fee reimbursement

Special-category certificates for candidates claiming PWD, CAP, NCC, Sports & Games, Scouts & Guides or Anglo-Indian reservation

Candidates should ensure that scanned copies are clear and readable before uploading them.

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Certificate verification process

For most candidates, certificate verification will be conducted online. Candidates have to upload the required documents and select their preferred Help Line Centre for verification.

Candidates whose certificates are successfully verified online and whose details do not require changes do not need to visit a Help Line Centre physically. They can proceed to web-option entry once they become eligible.

However, candidates may need to visit a Help Line Centre in certain situations.

Candidates whose online-verified data needs correction must approach the Help Line Centre with the required original certificates and copies.

Candidates whose certificates are verified online but who are found ineligible for web options may have to approach the Help Line Centre for further verification.

Candidates belonging to special categories such as PWD, CAP, NCC, Scouts & Guides, Sports & Games and Anglo-Indian must undergo physical certificate verification.

Special-category verification will be conducted at Government Polytechnic, Vijayawada, near Benz Circle, Krishna district.

The notification states that special-category candidates must attend the Help Line Centre with original certificates and four sets of photocopies.

Special category verification schedule

August 31, 2026: PWD ranks 1 to last rank; NCC, Sports & Games, CAP and Scouts & Guides ranks 1 to 10,000

September 1, 2026: NCC, Sports & Games, CAP and Scouts & Guides ranks 10,001 to last rank; Anglo-Indian ranks 1 to last rank

The reporting time for special-category certificate verification is 9:00 AM.

The notification specifically states that special-category certificates will be verified only during the first phase on the scheduled dates. There will be no further special-category certificate verification in subsequent counselling phases.

AP ICET Counselling 2026: Steps to register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the initial registration:

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Candidate Login” link.

Step 3: Select “New Registration”.

Step 4: Select AP ICET from the list of eligible CETs.

Step 5: Select the Degree Board and all other details.

Step 6: Enter the registered mobile number.

Step 7: Re-enter the mobile number and Aadhaar number.

Step 8: Then accept the declaration and click on “Generate OTP”.

Step 9: Complete the registration using the OTP received on the registered mobile number.

The username and password generated through the common registration will be applicable to the CETs for which the candidate is eligible.

Steps to pay processing fee and complete registration

After generating the login credentials, candidates can proceed with the counselling registration.

Step 1: Visit cap.apcfss.in and click on “Candidate Login”.

Step 2: Enter the username and password received on the registered mobile number.

Step 3: Check the personal, academic and other details displayed on the registration form.

Step 4: Enter or update the required information.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in PDF format.

Step 6: Check all details carefully before proceeding.

Step 7: Pay the applicable processing fee online.

Step 8: After successful payment, click on the Print option and retain a copy of the receipt for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their login for the status of certificate verification. If a document is rejected or requires correction, the portal may provide an opportunity to re-upload the required certificate.

AP ICET web options: What candidates should know

Eligible candidates can exercise their web options from August 27 to September 2, 2026.

Before entering options, candidates should download the list of available colleges, courses and districts from the official counselling website and prepare their preference list.

Candidates are advised to:

Prepare a list of preferred colleges and courses before starting option entry.

Consider college, course and location preferences while arranging options.

Enter as many suitable options as possible to improve the chances of securing a seat.

Keep the registered mobile number active because OTPs, allotment information and other counselling updates will be sent to it.

Never share OTPs with anyone.

Take a printout of the final options after saving them.

Candidates can make the final change to their web options on September 3, 2026. Once options are frozen, they cannot be modified until the designated change window.

Candidates are advised to rely on the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in, for updates and any changes to the schedule.