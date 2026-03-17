AP ICET 2026 Registration Ends Today; Apply Now Or Pay Late Fee Till April 3

AP ICET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be concluding the AP ICET 2026 registration process on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, today. The last date to fill out the AP ICET 2026 application form without a late fee was earlier extended from March 2 to March 17, 2026.

Candidates who miss the extended deadline can still apply until March 21 for a late fee of Rs 1000 in addition to the registration fee.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out via contact 0891-284 4992, 0891-2711744 (10 AM to 5PM) and email at helpdeskapicet@apsche.org

AP ICET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Commencement of Online Application: February 5, 2026

Last Date to Apply (Without Late Fee): March 17, 2026

With Late Fee ₹1000: March 18 to March 21, 2026

With Late Fee ₹2000: March 22 to March 25, 2026

With Late Fee ₹4000: March 26 to March 30, 2026

With Late Fee ₹10000: March 31 to April 3, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 5, 2026

Hall Ticket Download: From April 15, 2026 onwards

Exam Date: May 2, 2026

Exam Timings:

Morning Shift: 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon Shift: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

Preliminary Answer Key Release: May 5, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 7, 2026 (5:00 PM)

Result Declaration: May 16, 2026

AP ICET 2026 Registration: How To Register

Candidates can check out the steps below to register for the AP ICET 2026 registration:

Step 1: The first steps is to click on the eligibility criteria and complete the application fee payment through the official portal

Step 2: Verify the payment status after making the payment by clicking on the "know your payment status tab" on the homepage and save the fee slip.

Step 3: Next fill out the application form by adding the personal details, educational details and documents required

Step 4: Now click on the print application form from the homepage and download the form for future use.

Direct Link For Registration

AP ICET 2026 Registration: Documents Required during Registration

Candidates can required documents during the registration below:

Aadhaar Card and Ration Card]

Passport-Size Photo and Scanned Signature

Class 10 Marksheets and Class 12 Marksheets

Income Certificate or Caste Certificates

AP ICET 2026 Registration: Application Fees

General/OC: INR 750

Backward Classes (BC): INR 700

SC/ST/PwD: INR 650