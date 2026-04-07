AP ICET 2026 Mock Test Out: Check Exam Dates & How To Attempt Online

AP ICET Mock Test 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP ICET 2026 mock test on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in . Candidates preparing for the exam can now appear for the official mock test online.

Mock tests help candidates prepare for the exam's mode and structure. The AP ICET Exam 2026 will be conducted on May 2, 2026, in two shifts.

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AP ICET Mock Test 2026: Important Dates

Date of Notification in Newspapers: February 4, 2026

Commencement of Online Applications: February 5, 2026

Registration & Submission (Without Late Fee):

February 5, 2026, to March 23, 2026

Submission with Late Fee of ₹1000 + Registration Fee:

March 24, 2026 to March 26, 2026

Submission with Late Fee of ₹2000 + Registration Fee:

March 27, 2026 to March 29, 2026

Submission with Late Fee of ₹4000 + Registration Fee:

March 30, 2026 to April 1, 2026

Submission with Late Fee of ₹10000 + Registration Fee:

April 2, 2026 to April 5, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 6, 2026

Hall Ticket Download: From April 15, 2026 onwards

Examination Date: May 2, 2026

Examination Timings: Morning: 09:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Afternoon: 02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

Release of Preliminary Answer Key: May 5, 2026, at 05:00 PM

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 7, 2026 at 05:00 PM

Declaration of Results & Ranks: May 16, 2026

AP ICET Mock Test 2026: How To Apply for the Mock Test

Candidates can check the steps for the AP ICET Mock Test 2026 below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP ICET 2026 at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the tab 'Mock Test’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates should log in with their credentials.

Step 4: The Screen will display the instructions for the exam.

Step 5: Review the exam pattern and select the default language.

Step 6: Attend the AP ICET mock test 2026.'

Candidates can visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in for more details.