AP ICET 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow; Here's How To Access Admit Card

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: The AP ICET admit card 2026 will be released tomorrow on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket PDF online when released. The AP ICET hall ticket 2026 is an important document to be carried on the day of the examination.

Candidates must download the PDF and print a colored version of the admit card. The AP ICET 2026 exam will be administered via computer-based testing on May 2, 2026. The exam will be administered in all 25 districts of Andhra Pradesh.

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Hall Ticket Download: From 15 April 2026 onwards

Examination Date: 02 May 2026

Exam Timings:

09:00 AM to 11:30 AM

02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

Preliminary Answer Key Release: 05 May 2026 at 05:00 PM

Last Date to Raise Objections on Answer Key: 07 May 2026 at 05:00 PM

Result & Rank Declaration: 16 May 2026

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET Admit Card 2026 link

Step 3: Add the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit details

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Admit Card Details

Candidate name

Candidate’s roll number

Exam Date

Exam Timing

Exam Center Address

Photograph

Signature

Important instructions