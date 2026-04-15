AP ICET 2026 Admit Card Available Now At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Exam Dates, Timings & Details

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: The AP ICET admit card 2026 has been made available on the official website. Candidates will be able to download the hall ticket PDF online by adding their hall ticket number, registration number, and date of birth. Candidates must have their AP ICET hall ticket 2026 with them on the exam day.

Candidates must download the PDF and print a color version of their admit card. On May 2, 2026, the AP ICET 2026 exam will be conducted using computer-based testing.

The AP ICET 2026 exam will be administered in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the afternoon shift will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Shift 1 entry begins at 7:30 a.m., with gates closing at 8:30 a.m., and the exam beginning at 9:00 a.m. Shift 2 candidates can enter the exam center at 12:30 PM, with the gate closing at 1:30 PM and the exam beginning at 2:00 PM.

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Hall Ticket Download: From 15 April 2026 onwards

Examination Date: 02 May 2026

Preliminary Answer Key Release: 05 May 2026 at 05:00 PM

Last Date to Raise Objections on Answer Key: 07 May 2026 at 05:00 PM

Result & Rank Declaration: 16 May 2026

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET Admit Card 2026 link

Step 3: Add the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Admit Card Details

Candidate's name and Candidate’s roll number

Exam Date and Exam Timing

Exam Center Address

Photograph and Signature

AP ICET Exam Important Instructions

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Exam Timings

Candidates can check out the AP ICET 2026 Admit Cad timings below:

Exam Timings:

09:00 AM to 11:30 AM

02:00 PM to 04:30 PM

AP ICET 2026 Admit Card: Shift-Wise Reporting Time

Candidates can check out the AP ICET 2026 Admit Cad timings below:

Shift 1

Entry begins: 7:30 AM

Gate closing time: 8:30 AM

Exam starts: 9:00 AM

Shift 2

Entry begins: 12:30 PM

Gate closing time: 1:30 PM

Exam starts: 2:00 PM