AP ECET 2026 Hall Ticket Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Exam On May 7

AP ECET 2026 Admit Card: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University has officially released the admit card for the AP ECET 2026 exam today. Candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, if they registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test.

Applicants can access their admit cards by logging in with their registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number, and date of birth.

According to the official schedule, the AP ECET 2026 exam will be administered in two shifts on April 23, 2026, using a computer-based mode. The test will last three hours and consist of 200 multiple-choice questions. Each question is worth one mark, and there is no negative marking in the exam.

Direct Link To Download Admit Card

AP ECET 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Hall Ticket Download Begins: April 9, 2026 (Thursday)

Date of Examination: April 23, 2026 (Thursday)

Preliminary Answer Key Release: April 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM (Monday)

Last Date to Submit Objections: April 29, 2026, at 5:00 PM (Wednesday)

Result Declaration: May 7, 2026 (Thursday)

AP ECET 2026 Admit Card: How to download

Candidates can check out the steps given below to download the AP ECET 2026 exam hall ticket.

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Select the "Download Hall Ticket or Admit card" link from the homepage.

Step 3: A fresh page will appear.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, registration number, and ticket number for the qualifying exam

Step 5: Click the "download hall ticket" button.

Step 6: The screen will display the AP ECET 2026 admit card.

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2026: Details Mentioned

Name of the candidates

Application number

Course name

Instructions regarding the exam and exam centre

Roll number

Photograph of the candidate

AP ECET 2026 exam date and time

AP ECET Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates should arrive at the exam center before the scheduled reporting time.

Once the exam begins, no one is allowed to enter the exam hall.

Biometric information (photograph and left-hand thumb impression) is captured during the check-in process at the exam center.

No one will be allowed to leave the exam center without submitting the rough sheet.

The invigilator's instructions must be carefully followed.

Blank paper will be provided to candidates for rough work in the exThe am hall.

Instruction Booklet can be checked Here