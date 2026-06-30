AP EAPCET Result Expected Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Here's How To Access

AP EAPCET Result 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the AP EAMCET also known as AP EAPCET 2026 results today, June 30. Various media reports also indicate that the result will be out at 11 AM today. Once released, candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, using their registration number and hall ticket number.

The AP EAMCET 2026 examination was conducted from May 12 to May 20, 2026, for admission to undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes offered by colleges across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who qualify in the examination will become eligible to participate in the state counselling process.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Official Website

Candidates can check and download their AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard through the following official portals after the result is declared:

cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Login Credentials Required

To download the AP EAMCET 2026 result, candidates will need:

Registration Number

Hall Ticket Number

Applicants are advised to keep these credentials ready to avoid delays once the result link is activated.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: How to Check AP EAMCET Result 2026

Follow these steps to access the AP EAMCET 2026 rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'AP EAPCET Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the result for future admission and counselling purposes.

AP EAMCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned on AP EAMCET Scorecard 2026

The AP EAMCET 2026 result is expected to include the following information:

Candidate's name

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

AP EAMCET rank

Qualifying status

Candidates should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.