AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Final Phase Registration Closes Today At cap.apcfss.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to close the final phase registration and online certificate verification process for AP EAPCET 2026 MPC stream today, August 20. Eligible candidates seeking admission through the final phase must complete the registration and certificate-related formalities through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in.

The final phase counselling is being conducted for admissions to engineering and other programmes under the MPC stream.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Online Certificate Verification and Fee Payment/Registration: August 17 to 20

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs: August 17 to 21

Web Option Entry: August 17 to 22

Change of Web Options: August 23

Seat Allotment Result: August 26

Self-Joining and Reporting at College: August 27 to 31

Attendance/Classes at College: August 27 onwards

Candidates who have not yet completed the final phase registration should do so today to participate in the counselling process. Web-option entry will remain available until August 22.

How to Register for AP EAPCET Final Phase Counselling 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the final phase registration:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling website, cap.apcfss.in .

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET counselling registration link.

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the applicable fee.

Step 5: Complete the certificate verification process.

Step 6: Enter preferred colleges and courses through the web-option facility.

Step 7: Review the selected options and submit them before the deadline.

Step 8: Save a copy of the submitted choices for future reference.

AP EAPCET Final Phase Web Option Entry 2026

The web-option entry facility is currently open for eligible candidates who have completed the registration process. Candidates can submit their preferred colleges and courses until August 22. Applicants should enter their choices carefully and arrange them according to their preference. The option list can be modified on August 23.

AP EAPCET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2026

The AP EAPCET 2026 final phase seat allotment result will be released on August 26. Candidates who are allotted seats will have to complete self-joining and report to their respective colleges between August 27 and August 31. Candidates are advised to complete today's registration deadline and subsequently submit their web options within the prescribed schedule to remain eligible for the final phase counselling.

AP EAPCET 2026 Helpdesk