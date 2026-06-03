AP EAPCET 2026 Results Postponed: Likely Between June 17 And June 21; Check Official Update Here

AP EAPCET 2026 Results Postponed: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially postponed the declaration of the AP EAPCET 2026 results. According to the latest update, the engineering entrance examination ranks will now be released only after the announcement of the Intermediate advanced supplementary and betterment examination results.

Earlier, the AP EAPCET 2026 results were expected to be announced on June 1. However, higher authorities advised the examination body to delay the result publication to ensure fairness in the ranking process.

An official notice on the AP EAPCET website stated, “AP EAPCET 2026 examinations of the A.P. Board of Intermediate Education.”

The notice further added that candidates who appeared for AP EAPCET 2026 and have qualified in the Intermediate or equivalent examination must fill and submit the declaration form related to their 10+2 marks.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is currently conducting supplementary and improvement examinations, which are scheduled to conclude on June 5, 2026. School Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar stated that officials have been instructed to complete the evaluation process within 13 days through an accelerated assessment system.

Based on the current schedule, candidates can expect the AP EAPCET 2026 ranks to be released around June 17 or June 18, while the final rank cards may become available closer to June 21.

AP EAPCET 2026 Results Postponed: Why AP EAPCET 2026 Results Were Delayed

The postponement comes mainly due to the large number of students appearing for Intermediate supplementary and improvement examinations. Reports suggest that nearly 1.5 lakh second-year Intermediate students are taking these exams, including around 1 lakh students attempting the Mathematics supplementary paper to improve their scores.

In AP EAPCET, Intermediate marks carry a 25% weightage in the preparation of final engineering ranks. Releasing ranks before incorporating updated supplementary and betterment marks could lead to major rank changes later, affecting the admission process for nearly 3.5 lakh aspirants.

Officials explained that revising ranks after initial publication would create confusion and disrupt the counselling process, as per the various reports. Therefore, APSCHE decided to wait for the supplementary results before preparing the final merit list.

Once BIEAP releases the supplementary examination results, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will integrate the updated marks with normalized AP EAPCET scores. The final rank cards are expected to be generated within 24 to 48 hours after the supplementary results are announced.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official AP EAPCET portal for the latest updates regarding result announcements and counselling schedules.