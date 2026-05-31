AP EAPCET 2026 Result Expected Tomorrow; Check Steps To Download Scorecard Here

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada, is expected to announce the AP EAPCET 2026 result tomorrow, June 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test will be able to access and download their scorecards through the official website — cets.apsche.ap.gov.in .

To check the AP EAPCET 2026 result, candidates must log in with their registration number and EAPCET hall ticket number.

The AP EAPCET 2026 engineering examination took place from May 12 to May 18, 2026, while the agriculture and pharmacy stream exams were held on May 19, 2026. Candidates who pass the entrance exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling and admission process for various professional courses offered throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Along with the results, the university is expected to release the AP EAPCET 2026 ranking list. Candidates' rankings will be important during the counselling, seat allocation, and admission procedures.

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: Ranking Criteria

According to the admission guidelines, the AP EAPCET 2026 ranks will be calculated using 100% of the marks obtained in the entrance examination. Authorities will also carry out a normalisation process while preparing the final results.

Because the examination was administered over multiple days and shifts, the normalisation method is used to balance differences in difficulty levels between sessions. This process ensures that all candidates are evaluated fairly and on a consistent scale.

AP EAPCET 2026 Result: How To Download AP EAPCET 2026 Scorecard

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their AP EAPCET 2026 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the registration number and EAPCET hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit the required details

Step 5: The AP EAPCET 2026 result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify all of the details. The printed copy of the result should be stored securely for use during counselling and admissions procedures.