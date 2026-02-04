AP EAPCET 2026 Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Courses Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Steps To Apply

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The AP EAPCET 2026 registration process will start today, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Colleges throughout the state administer the entrance exam for admittance to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs.Candidates can apply online using the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, after it has been activated.
Important dates
APECET 2026
Conducting body: JNTU Anantapur
Exam date: April 23, 2026
Registration starts: February 4, 2026
AP EAPCET 2026
Conducting body: JNTU Kakinada
Exam dates: May 12 to May 20, 2026
Registration starts: February 4, 2026
APICET 2026
Conducting body: Andhra University
Exam date: May 2, 2026
Registration starts: February 5, 2026
APPGECET 2026
Conducting body: Andhra University
Exam dates: April 28 to April 30, 2026
Registration starts: February 6, 2026
APLAWCET 2026
Conducting body: SPMVV, Tirupati
Exam date: May 4, 2026
Registration starts: February 12, 2026
APEDCET 2026
Conducting body: Dravidian University
Exam date: May 4, 2026
Registration starts: February 11, 2026
APPGCET 2026
Conducting body: Sri Venkateswara University
Exam dates: May 8 to May 11, 2026
Registration starts: February 9, 2026
APPECET 2026
Conducting body: Acharya Nagarjuna University
Physical Efficiency & Games Skill Test: From June 3, 2026
Registration starts: February 13, 2026
AP EAPCET 2026 (Detailed)
Conducting body: JNTU Hyderabad
Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Exam dates: May 12 to May 20, 2026
Academic year: 2026–27
AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 online application link once it is activated
Complete the registration by entering basic details
Fill in personal and academic information in the application form
Upload required documents in the prescribed format
Pay the application fee online
Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 from a recognised board
For engineering courses, students should have studied Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in Class 12
For pharmacy and agriculture courses, candidates must have studied relevant science subjects
Applicants are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the application form
AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: What's next?
A common counselling approach will be used for college admissions to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs. Candidates must register, select their preferred colleges and courses, and finish document verification during counselling. Rank, category, and seat availability will determine how seats are distributed.
It is recommended that students visit the official website regularly for updates.