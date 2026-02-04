AP EAPCET 2026 Registration For Engineering, Pharmacy Courses Begins Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Dates, Eligibility And Steps To Apply

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The AP EAPCET 2026 registration process will start today, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Colleges throughout the state administer the entrance exam for admittance to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs.Candidates can apply online using the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, after it has been activated.

Important dates

APECET 2026

Conducting body: JNTU Anantapur

Exam date: April 23, 2026

Registration starts: February 4, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026

Conducting body: JNTU Kakinada

Exam dates: May 12 to May 20, 2026

Registration starts: February 4, 2026

APICET 2026

Conducting body: Andhra University

Exam date: May 2, 2026

Registration starts: February 5, 2026

APPGECET 2026

Conducting body: Andhra University

Exam dates: April 28 to April 30, 2026

Registration starts: February 6, 2026

APLAWCET 2026

Conducting body: SPMVV, Tirupati

Exam date: May 4, 2026

Registration starts: February 12, 2026

APEDCET 2026

Conducting body: Dravidian University

Exam date: May 4, 2026

Registration starts: February 11, 2026

APPGCET 2026

Conducting body: Sri Venkateswara University

Exam dates: May 8 to May 11, 2026

Registration starts: February 9, 2026

APPECET 2026

Conducting body: Acharya Nagarjuna University

Physical Efficiency & Games Skill Test: From June 3, 2026

Registration starts: February 13, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 (Detailed)

Conducting body: JNTU Hyderabad

Exam mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam dates: May 12 to May 20, 2026

Academic year: 2026–27

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAPCET 2026 online application link once it is activated

Complete the registration by entering basic details

Fill in personal and academic information in the application form

Upload required documents in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed or be appearing in Class 12 from a recognised board

For engineering courses, students should have studied Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in Class 12

For pharmacy and agriculture courses, candidates must have studied relevant science subjects

Applicants are advised to check the detailed eligibility criteria before submitting the application form

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: What's next?

A common counselling approach will be used for college admissions to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy programs. Candidates must register, select their preferred colleges and courses, and finish document verification during counselling. Rank, category, and seat availability will determine how seats are distributed.

It is recommended that students visit the official website regularly for updates.