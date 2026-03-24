AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Closes Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Engineering Exam From May 12

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The AP EAPCET 2026 extended registration window concludes today, March 24, 2026. Those who fit the criteria can now complete their applications on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates should be aware that late fees will apply to submissions made after this date. AP EAPCET is formally known as the AP EAMCET.

Check Official Notification Here For Engineering

Check Official Notification Here For Agriculture and Pharmacy

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Online application begins: February 4, 2026

Last date without late fee: March 24, 2026

With ₹1,000 late fee: March 28, 2026

With ₹2,000 late fee: April 1, 2026

With ₹4,000 late fee: April 6, 2026

With ₹10,000 late fee: April 10, 2026

Application Correction & Hall Ticket

Correction window: April 11 to April 13, 2026

Hall ticket download: April 28, 2026

Exam Dates

Engineering exam: May 12–15 & May 18, 2026

Agriculture & Pharmacy exam: May 19–20, 2026

Answer Key & Result

Preliminary answer key: May 23, 2026

Last date to raise objections: May 25, 2026

Result (tentative): June 1, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Eligibility critieria

- Candidates must have graduated from an accredited board or be enrolled in Class 12.

- Students should have taken Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics in Class 12 before enrolling in engineering courses.

- Candidates must have studied pertinent science courses in order to enrol in pharmacy and agriculture studies.

- It is recommended that candidates review the comprehensive qualifying requirements prior to submitting the application.

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Candidates can review the processes listed below to register for the AP EAPCET 2026:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: After it has been activated, click on the AP EAPCET 2026 online application link.

Step 3: Add your personal information to finish the registration.

Step 4: Complete the application form with your personal information, academic information, and any necessary papers.

Step 5: Add necessary documents in the format specified, such as scanned signatures, scanned photos, and marksheets.

Step 6: Pay the online application cost.

Step 7: Get a copy for your records.

Direct Link To Apply

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: What's next?

For college admissions to engineering, agricultural, and pharmacy schools, a standard counselling technique will be employed. During counselling, candidates must register, choose their desired colleges and courses, and complete document verification. The distribution of seats will depend on rank, category, and seat availability.

In case of any issues with the registration, candidates can reach out at

0884-2359599, 0884-2342499 or email at helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org.