AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Editable Details Here

AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will be concluding the AP EAPCET 2026 correction window for application forms today, i.e., April 13, 2026, on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates who have to make corrections to the application can use this window to make any changes. This is also the final edit opportunity for the candidates to make the changes. The AP EAPCET 2026 exam is scheduled for May 12-15 and May 18, 2026. For queries related to AP EAPCET 2026, candidates can email: helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org
AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window for Application Data: April 11 to April 13, 2026
Hall Ticket Download Begins: April 28, 2026
Engineering Exam Dates: May 12 to May 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026
Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 19 to May 20, 2026
Release of Preliminary Answer Key: May 23, 2026
Last Date to Raise Objections: May 25, 2026
Tentative Result Declaration: June 1, 2026
AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Corrections
Category 1 (Cannot be changed directly)
Changes require a written request to the Convener via email with valid documents
Candidate’s Name
Father’s Name (SSC mark list required)
Date of Birth (SSC/equivalent proof)
Signature (scanned copy)
Photograph (scanned copy)
Examination Stream
Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number
Community (certificate required)
Category 2 (Can be changed online)
Editable only between April 11 to April 13, 2026
Details include:
Qualifying Exam Year
Local Area Status
Medium of Instruction
Minority Status
Study Details (Intermediate/SSC)
Parents’ Income
Mother’s Name
Gender
Special Category
Address for Correspondence
Aadhaar & Ration Card details
AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Correction Fee
The fee to be paid for each objection raised on a question is Rs. The 300/- refund is available only for a valid objection. The committee's decision on the validity of the objection is final, and no further correspondence is entertained. These details cannot be changed directly; you'll need to submit a written request to the authorities with supporting documents.