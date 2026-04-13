AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Editable Details Here

AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada will be concluding the AP EAPCET 2026 correction window for application forms today, i.e., April 13, 2026, on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have to make corrections to the application can use this window to make any changes. This is also the final edit opportunity for the candidates to make the changes. The AP EAPCET 2026 exam is scheduled for May 12-15 and May 18, 2026. For queries related to AP EAPCET 2026, candidates can email: helpdeskapeapcet@apsche.org

Direct Link To Make Changes

AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window for Application Data: April 11 to April 13, 2026

Hall Ticket Download Begins: April 28, 2026

Engineering Exam Dates: May 12 to May 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026

Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 19 to May 20, 2026

Release of Preliminary Answer Key: May 23, 2026

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 25, 2026

Tentative Result Declaration: June 1, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Corrections

Category 1 (Cannot be changed directly)

Changes require a written request to the Convener via email with valid documents

Candidate’s Name

Father’s Name (SSC mark list required)

Date of Birth (SSC/equivalent proof)

Signature (scanned copy)

Photograph (scanned copy)

Examination Stream

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number

Community (certificate required)

Category 2 (Can be changed online)

Editable only between April 11 to April 13, 2026

Details include:

Qualifying Exam Year

Local Area Status

Medium of Instruction

Minority Status

Study Details (Intermediate/SSC)

Parents’ Income

Mother’s Name

Gender

Special Category

Address for Correspondence

Aadhaar & Ration Card details

AP EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Correction Fee

The fee to be paid for each objection raised on a question is Rs. The 300/- refund is available only for a valid objection. The committee's decision on the validity of the objection is final, and no further correspondence is entertained. These details cannot be changed directly; you'll need to submit a written request to the authorities with supporting documents.

Check The Official Notification Here