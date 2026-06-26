AP EAPCET 2026 Result: CBSE Candidates Must Submit Declaration Form By Tomorrow

AP EAPCET Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released an update on the official website asking CBSE Class 12 candidates who applied for verification or re-evaluation of their board exam answer sheets to submit a declaration form along with their revised marks, if applicable.

As per the official update, CBSE candidates whose marks have improved after verification or re-evaluation must fill out and submit the declaration form on or before June 27, 2026, by 5:00 PM.

Additionally, candidates who appeared for the AP EAPCET 2026 examination and have qualified in the Intermediate or equivalent examination are also required to submit the declaration form containing their 10+2 marks within the prescribed deadline.

AP EAPCET Result 2026 Expected Date

The AP EAPCET 2026 results were initially expected to be announced on June 1, 2026. However, the declaration was postponed following the state government's decision to release the entrance exam results only after the announcement of the AP Intermediate supplementary examination results.

With the declaration form submission process for CBSE candidates concluding on June 27, the AP EAPCET 2026 results are now expected to be announced soon. APSCHE has not yet confirmed the exact date and time for the result announcement. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

AP EAPCET Result 2026: How to Download AP EAPCET Rank Card 2026

Once the results are declared, candidates can download their AP EAPCET 2026 rank card by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET website at the cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAPCET Rank Card 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: The rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future admission and counselling purposes.

APSCHE is expected to announce the official result date and time soon. Candidates should continue visiting the official portal for the latest notifications regarding the AP EAPCET 2026 results.