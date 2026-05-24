AP EAPCET 2026 Answer Key To Be Released Tomorrow At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Check Revised Schedule, Download Steps And Objection Window

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the release of the AP EAPCET 2026 provisional answer key. According to the revised schedule, the preliminary answer key and response sheets will now be released on May 25, 2026, through the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Previously, the answer key was set to be released on May 23. Candidates who took the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy entrance examinations will be able to access the provisional answer key and individual response sheets online once the link is activated.

Following the release of the answer key, APSCHE will open the objection facility, allowing candidates to challenge any discrepancies they identify in the provisional answers. The objection window will remain available until May 27, 2026.

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2026: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 11 AM

Objection Window: May 25 to May 27, 2026, till 11 AM

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2026: How to Download AP EAPCET 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the provisional answer key and response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "AP EAPCET 2026" tab.

Step 3: Select the link titled "Question Papers with Preliminary Keys" or "Response Sheets."

Step 4: Choose the relevant exam stream, date, and shift.

Step 5: Enter the Registration Number and EAPCET Hall Ticket Number.

Step 6: Click on "Get Details".

Step 7: The answer key PDF and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save the documents for future reference.

AP EAPCET Answer Key 2026: Objection Facility

Candidates who find errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections through the official portal. To submit a challenge, candidates will need to log in using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Applicants may also be required to upload supporting documents to justify their claims. After reviewing all submitted objections, APSCHE will release the final answer key, which will be used for preparing the AP EAPCET 2026 results.