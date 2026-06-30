AP EAMCET Result 2026 On July 2: Why APSCHE Delayed The Results; Check Steps To Download

AP EAMCET Result 2026 On July 2: Results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET / EAMCET) 2026 would be announced on July 2, 2026, following its deferment from the previous announcement date, which was June 1.

The delay in declaring the AP EAPCET result is due to the APSCHE’s desire to take into account the updated information related to the Intermediate exams through the supplementary exams.

On the date of the results' announcement, the candidates can view their scores on the website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Why was the AP EAMCET 2026 result delayed?

The AP EAMCET 2026 results were postponed because the AP Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations and their results were still pending.

Since the AP EAPCET merit list gives 25% weightage to Intermediate (Class 12) marks, APSCHE decided to wait until the supplementary examination results were available before preparing the final ranks.

The council also considered ongoing CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation results so that eligible students would not be placed at a disadvantage during the ranking process.

Officials said the decision was taken to ensure a fair and accurate merit list while avoiding sudden changes in ranks after the result announcement.

Merit list to include Intermediate marks

As per the admission process, the final AP EAPCET 2026 merit ranking will be prepared by combining candidates' entrance test performance with the mandatory 25% weightage from Intermediate marks.

By incorporating supplementary examination results and updated Class 12 records before publishing the ranks, APSCHE aims to provide equal opportunities to all eligible candidates.

The AP EAPCET 2026 exam was held in different testing centres of Andhra Pradesh from May 12 to May 20, 2026.

Steps to check the result

Students can follow these steps to download their result once it is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: Click on the "AP EAPCET 2026 Results" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: Your result and rank card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details mentioned on the AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard

After downloading the scorecard, candidates should carefully verify the following details:

Candidate's name

Hall Ticket/Roll Number

Overall Rank (Engineering/Agriculture/Pharmacy)

Percentile Score

Physics marks

Chemistry marks

Mathematics/Biology marks

Total marks obtained

Category Rank (OC/BC/SC/ST)

Region-wise Rank (AU/SVU/NL)

In case of any discrepancy in the scorecard, candidates are advised to contact the concerned authorities before the counselling process begins.