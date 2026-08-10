AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At cap.apcfss.in; Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET 2026) round 1 seat allocation results have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on its official website, cap.apcfss.in. Using their login credentials, candidates can see the AP EAMCET round 1 seat allocation result 2026 on the official website.

Phase 1 seat allocation will be contingent upon completion of the EAPCET counselling option entry process. Candidates' ranks, inputted preferences, reservation category, and seat availability will determine the AP EAMCET seat allotment outcome for 2026.

Between August 10 and August 15, students who have been assigned seats will visit the designated universities to verify the engineering and pharmacy seats that are available.

Direct link to check the result

AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 9, 2026

Self-reporting and reporting at allotted college: August 10 to August 15, 2026

Last date to report at allotted college: August 15, 2026

Commencement of classes: August 10, 2026

Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 are required to complete the necessary self-reporting process and report to their allotted colleges within the specified window.

AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

Below are the instructions for downloading the AP EAMCET seat allotment result for 2026:

Step 1: Go to cap.apcfss.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the login tab for the candidates.

Step 3: A page for logging in will appear.

Step 4: Type in the generated password, application number, and user ID.

Step 5: Type in the CAPTCHA code.

Step 6: Send in the information.

Step 7: The results of the AP EAMCET seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Save the allotment order for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the result

AP EAMCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: What's next?

Students must now download the allocation order and use their login to finish the online self-reporting process. Candidates must pay the necessary fees and accept the EAPCET seat assignment.

247 colleges are taking part in the AP EAMCET 2026 counselling this year, and 150,828 engineering admissions seats have been made available.