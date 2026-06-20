AP EAMCET 2026 Result Expected Next Week; Scorecards To Be Available At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET 2026 results next week, for candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Result announcement expected

Candidates will be able to access their scorecards and ranks through the official AP EAMCET portal once the results are declared.

According to media reports, the rank link is likely to be activated after an official press conference by state education authorities, with the announcement expected in the second half of the day, most likely between 12 noon and 1 PM.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Postponement and evaluation change

The results were originally scheduled to be released on June 1. However, the declaration was postponed after authorities decided to incorporate Class 12 Intermediate supplementary and betterment examination scores into the evaluation process. The move was aimed at ensuring accurate calculation of the 25% weightage given to Intermediate marks for engineering stream candidates.

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps once the result link becomes active:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAPCET 2026 Results” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Click on “Submit”.

Step 5: View your result and rank card on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future admission and counselling purposes.

Details mentioned on the scorecard

The AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will contain important information related to a candidate's performance and rank. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the document.

The scorecard is expected to include:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number/Hall Ticket Number

Overall Rank (Engineering/Agriculture/Pharmacy)

Percentile Score

Physics Marks

Chemistry Marks

Mathematics/Biology Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Category Rank (OC/BC/SC/ST)

Region-wise Rank (AU/SVU/NL)

The AP EAMCET 2026 rank is a key factor in seat allotment during counselling and will determine admission opportunities across engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges in Andhra Pradesh.