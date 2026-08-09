AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Out Today At cap.apcfss.in; Direct Link Here

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to release the AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, August 9, 2026. Candidates who participated in the AP EAMCET, also known as AP EAPCET, counselling and exercised their web options can check their allotment status on the official counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in.

The Phase 1 seat allotment will determine the college and course provisionally assigned to candidates based on their AP EAPCET rank, web options, seat availability and applicable reservation rules.

Candidates who are allotted a seat will have to complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed deadline to retain their allotment.

Direct Link to Check Schedule

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Dates

Registration, fee payment & online certificate verification: July 20 to August 1, 2026

Certificate verification at HLCs: July 22 to August 2, 2026

Web options entry: July 25 to August 3, 2026

Change of web options: August 4, 2026

Phase 1 seat allotment: August 9, 2026

Self-joining & college reporting: August 10 to August 15, 2026

Classes begin: August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: How To Download

Once the allotment result is activated, candidates can follow these steps to check and download their allotment order:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in .

Step 2: Click on the link for AP EAPCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The provisional seat allotment status will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the allotted college, branch/course and other admission details.

Step 7: Download the provisional allotment order and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned On AP EAMCET 2026 Allotment Letter

The Phase 1 allotment letter will contain important details required for the next stage of the admission process. Candidates should carefully verify:

Candidate's name and personal details

AP EAMCET/AP EAPCET rank

Allotted college or institution

Allotted course or branch

Category and reservation details, wherever applicable

Allotment status

Self-joining and college reporting instructions

Admission-related guidelines issued by the counselling authorities

AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment: What After Allotment?

Candidates who receive a seat in the Phase 1 allotment must complete the prescribed self-joining and reporting process between August 10 and August 15, 2026.

The revised counselling schedule also states that classes at the allotted colleges will begin from August 10, 2026. Candidates should carefully follow the instructions mentioned in their allotment order and complete all admission formalities within the stipulated deadline.

Failure to complete the required joining or reporting process within the prescribed period may affect the candidate's admission.

Candidates who do not receive their preferred college or course should continue to monitor subsequent counselling announcements, if applicable. The Phase 1 allotment does not necessarily mean the end of the counselling process for candidates awaiting further opportunities.

Candidates are advised to check the official AP EAPCET counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in for their individual allotment status and admission-related instructions.