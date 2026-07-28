AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Ends Tomorrow At cap.apcfss.in; Here’s How To Apply

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 Phase 1 counselling registration process tomorrow at cap.apcfss.in.

Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes can register online through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in, until July 29, 2026.

According to the counselling schedule, online certificate verification will be conducted from July 22 to July 31, and candidates can exercise their web options from July 25 to July 31. The web options editing facility will be available on August 1.

The Phase 1 seat allotment results will be announced on August 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete self-reporting and report to their respective colleges between August 7 and August 13. Classes for the academic session are scheduled to begin on August 10.

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: Important Dates

Registration: July 20 to July 29, 2026

Online Certificate Verification: July 22 to July 31, 2026

Web Options Entry: July 25 to July 31, 2026

Web Options Editing: August 1, 2026

Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026

Self-Reporting And College Reporting: August 7 to August 13, 2026

Commencement Of Classes: August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Registration Fee

OC/BC Candidates: ₹1,200

SC/ST Candidates: ₹600

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: How To Register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE counselling website at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including AP EAPCET hall ticket number, date of birth, Aadhaar number, and mobile number.

Step 4: Log in using the generated credentials through the Candidate Login portal.

Step 5: Fill out the application form, upload the required documents, pay the counselling fee, and submit the application.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required For AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling

Candidates must keep the following documents ready:

AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket

AP EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC (Class 10) Marks Memo

Intermediate (Class 12) Marks Memo

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Category/Reservation Certificates (if applicable), including Caste Certificate, Special Category Certificate, Minority Certificate, and EWS Certificate (2026–27) issued by MeeSeva for eligible OC candidates

Additional Documents (If Applicable)

Bridge Course Certificate (for Intermediate Vocational candidates)

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023 (for tuition fee reimbursement)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate (for privately studied candidates)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent for the past 10 years (for non-local candidates)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and certificate verification process within the stipulated deadlines to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure eligibility for Phase 1 seat allotment.

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: Help Desk

For assistance, candidates can contact:

Phone: 7842075469, 7842085469, 7842095469

Email: cheeapcet@gmail.com

For technical issues, candidates can contact 8977726920 between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM on all working days.