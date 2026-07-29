AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Apply At cap.apcfss.in

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the registration window for AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 Phase 1 counselling today, July 29, 2026. Eligible candidates seeking admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programmes must complete the registration process through the official counselling portal, cap.apcfss.in, before the deadline.

As per the counselling schedule, online certificate verification will continue until July 31, while candidates can exercise their web options from July 25 to July 31. The web options editing facility will be available on August 1.

The Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 6, 2026. Candidates allotted seats must complete self-reporting and report to their allotted colleges between August 7 and August 13. Classes for the 2026–27 academic session will commence on August 10.

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: Important Dates

Registration: July 20 to July 29, 2026 (Ends Today)

Online Certificate Verification: July 22 to July 31, 2026

Web Options Entry: July 25 to July 31, 2026

Web Options Editing: August 1, 2026

Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026

Self-Reporting & College Reporting: August 7 to August 13, 2026

Commencement of Classes: August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Registration Fee

OC/BC Candidates: ₹1,200

SC/ST Candidates: ₹600

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling: How To Register

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE counselling portal at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, Aadhaar Number, and Mobile Number.

Step 4: Log in through the Candidate Login portal using the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form, upload the required documents, pay the counselling fee, and submit the application.

Step 6: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

Documents Required for AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling

Candidates should keep the following documents ready during the counselling process:

AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket

AP EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC (Class 10) Marks Memo

Intermediate (Class 12) Marks Memo

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Category/Reservation Certificates (if applicable) such as Caste Certificate, Special Category Certificate, Minority Certificate, EWS Certificate (2026–27) issued through MeeSeva for eligible OC candidates

Additional Documents (If Applicable)

Bridge Course Certificate (for Intermediate Vocational candidates)

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023 (for tuition fee reimbursement)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate (for privately studied candidates)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent for the past 10 years (for non-local candidates)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration, fee payment, and certificate verification process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure eligibility for the Phase 1 seat allotment.

AP EAMCET 2026 Counselling Help Desk

Candidates facing any issues during the counselling process can contact the APSCHE help desk:

Phone: 7842075469, 7842085469, 7842095469

Email: cheeapcet@gmail.com

For technical assistance, candidates may contact 8977726920 on working days between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM and 5:30 PM.