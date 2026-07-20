AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Begins At cap.apcfss.in; Apply Online Before July 29

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the online registration procedure for AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Phase 1 counselling 2026 today. Candidates may register at cap.apcfss.in, the APSCHE's official website. Applications must be submitted by July 29, 2026.

Direct link to apply

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Important dates

Registration process: July 20 to July 29, 2026

Online certificate verification: July 22 to July 31, 2026

Web options entry: July 25 to July 31, 2026

Web options editing: August 1, 2026

First Phase Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026

Self-reporting and college reporting: August 7 to August 13, 2026

Commencement of classes: August 10, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Fees

OC/BC candidates: ₹1,200

SC/ST candidates: ₹600

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Steps to register

The below listed procedure can be used by candidates to complete the AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 form:

Step 1: Go to cap.apcfss.in, the APSCHE's official website.

Step 2: Click the register link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET information, such as your date of birth, cellphone number, hall pass number, and Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Select "Candidate Login" and provide your information, including your username and password.

Step 5: Fill out the necessary fields, attach the necessary files, pay the registration costs, and submit.

Step 6: For future reference, download the confirmation page and print it out.

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Required documents for counselling

Mandatory Documents

AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket

AP EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC (Class 10) Marks Memo

Intermediate (Class 12) Marks Memo

Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Category/Reservation Certificates (If Applicable)

Caste Certificate

Special Category Certificate

Minority Certificate

EWS Certificate (2026–27) issued by MeeSeva (for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation)

Additional Documents

Bridge Course Certificate (for Intermediate Vocational candidates)

Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023 (for tuition fee reimbursement)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate (for privately studied candidates)

Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent for 10 years (for non-local candidates)