AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration Begins At cap.apcfss.in; Apply Online Before July 29

AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has begun the online registration procedure for AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) Phase 1 counselling 2026 today. Candidates may register at cap.apcfss.in, the APSCHE's official website. Applications must be submitted by July 29, 2026.
AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Important dates
Registration process: July 20 to July 29, 2026
Online certificate verification: July 22 to July 31, 2026
Web options entry: July 25 to July 31, 2026
Web options editing: August 1, 2026
First Phase Seat Allotment Result: August 6, 2026
Self-reporting and college reporting: August 7 to August 13, 2026
Commencement of classes: August 10, 2026
AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Fees
OC/BC candidates: ₹1,200
SC/ST candidates: ₹600
AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Steps to register
The below listed procedure can be used by candidates to complete the AP EAMCET Counselling 2026 form:
Step 1: Go to cap.apcfss.in, the APSCHE's official website.
Step 2: Click the register link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the AP EAPCET information, such as your date of birth, cellphone number, hall pass number, and Aadhaar number.
Step 4: Select "Candidate Login" and provide your information, including your username and password.
Step 5: Fill out the necessary fields, attach the necessary files, pay the registration costs, and submit.
Step 6: For future reference, download the confirmation page and print it out.
AP EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Counselling Registration: Required documents for counselling
Mandatory Documents
AP EAPCET 2026 Hall Ticket
AP EAPCET 2026 Rank Card
SSC (Class 10) Marks Memo
Intermediate (Class 12) Marks Memo
Study Certificates from Class 6 to Intermediate
Transfer Certificate (TC)
Category/Reservation Certificates (If Applicable)
Caste Certificate
Special Category Certificate
Minority Certificate
EWS Certificate (2026–27) issued by MeeSeva (for OC candidates claiming EWS reservation)
Additional Documents
Bridge Course Certificate (for Intermediate Vocational candidates)
Income Certificate issued on or after January 1, 2023 (for tuition fee reimbursement)
Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate (for privately studied candidates)
Andhra Pradesh Residence Certificate of either parent for 10 years (for non-local candidates)