AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Download Admit Card Now

AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2026 hall tickets on its official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The admit cards are required for candidates appearing in the computer-based entrance exam, which covers admissions to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses in Andhra Pradesh. EAMCET is also known as EAPCET.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Important dates

Admit Card Release Date: April 28, 2026

Engineering Stream Exam Dates: May 12 to May 15, 2026, and May 18, 2026

Agriculture & Pharmacy Stream Exam Dates: May 19 to May 20, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official AP EAPCET website.

Step 2: Select the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link.

Step 3: Type in your login information, such as your date of birth, registration number, and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Step 4: Select "Download Admit Card."

Step 5: The screen will display the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2026.

Step 6: The AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 can be downloaded and printed.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket: Details Mentioned on AP EAMCET 2026 Admit Card

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidate’s Signature

Registration Number

Exam Date

Exam Time

Exam Centre/Location

Important Instructions for the AP EAMCET Exam

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam room without the hall ticket, which is a necessary document. On exam day, students must also bring a printed copy of their admission card, a passport-sized photo, and a legitimate ID from the government.